Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani starrer has surpassed Rs 200 crore mark in India. Read on to know more.

Good Newwz box office collection report of the fourth Saturday is out and it collected around a crore and 25 lakhs. The movie, as per the production house, has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark on its day 24 and with the same is has become 6th highest grosser of 2019 behind War, Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Housefull 4 and Bharat. Also, the comedy-drama is Akshay’s third consecutive film, after Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, to make Rs 200 crore at the ticket windows. For the unversed, 1st day collection was huge Rs 17.50 crore. Within 3 days the movie crossed Rs 50 crore milestone by 6 days it surpassed Rs 100 crore mark.

On the other hand, this is Kiara's second movie after Kabir Singh to earn this whopping sum. For the unversed, as per Box Office India, the lifetime collection gross of Kabir Singh is Rs 276 crore. The Raj Mehta directorial is not only taking cash registers by storm at the domestic level but also at the international level. The movie has already minted around USD 10 million overseas with a huge chunk coming from the US and Canada.

Check out IG post right below.

Karan had earlier gave a shout out to the cast and team when the movie grossed Rs 200 worldwide. He a part of the long note reads, "That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds comes together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas!"

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out the week wise break of Good Newwz:

Week One - 124.94 cr

Week Two - 50.68 cr

Week Three - 14.15 cr

Wee Four- 201.14 cr

Credits :Instagram

Read More