Good Newwz Box Office Collections Day 11: Akshay & Kareena starrer maintains a great hold on second Monday

Good Newwz is inching close towards entering the Rs 200 crore club. The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is eyeing to achieve the milestone before it faces competition from Chhapaak and Tanhaji.

Christmas and New Year's vacation is over and everyone's back to duty this week. Given the end of the holidays, there is bound to be some impact on the box office collection as well. Having started the year on a great note, Good Newwz has now witnessed a drop in its collection. The , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer released on December 27 and it is into its second week. Having surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark within ten days at the box office, the comedy-drama is trying to cash in as much as possible before Chhapaak and Tanhaji hit the cinema this weekend.

As per Box Office India report, Good Newwz collected Rs 5 crore on its second Monday, aka Day 11 at the box office. Although it is a huge dip as against Rs 13 crore it collected on its first Monday aka Day 4. However, BOI notes that given the end of the vacation, the Rs 5 crore nett number is a good collection. Good Newwz's total box office collection adds up to Rs 163.44 crore.

Check out the Good Newwz second weekend breakdown below:

Friday, Day 8: Rs 8 crore

Saturday, Day 9: Rs 11.50 crore

Sunday, Day 10: Rs 14 crore

Monday, Day 11: Rs 5 crore

Good Newwz is expected to collect another Rs 50 crore nett plus by the end of its second week thus pushing it to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

Credits :Box Office India

Read More