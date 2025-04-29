Thudarum North America Box Office: Mohanlal’s movie crosses USD 700K, aims for USD 1 million by the weekend

What once seemed unlikely is now becoming routine for Malayalam cinema. Once stereotyped as slow or niche, films from Kerala are now redefining mainstream commercial success not just in India but across global markets. The latest proof of this transformation is Thudarum, a gripping thriller starring Mohanlal that’s now shaking up the North American box office.

Thudarum opened its run in the US and Canada with a modest but promising USD 190,061 on Day 1. What followed next was a strong jump in momentum, thanks to the amazing word-of-mouth, the film clocked USD 296,181 on Day 2. As the weekend wrapped up, the total collection touched USD 700K, setting it up to comfortably cross the USD 1 million mark in the coming days. For a Malayalam-language film to venture into the mighty million-dollar club in North America in such a short time is a terrific achievement for sure.

The Tharun Moorthy directorial, backed by producer M. Renjith, perfectly blends emotional depth with sharp storytelling. Thudarum has a story rooted in love and loss, anchored by Mohanlal’s deeply impactful performance as he brings greatness to every frame. Audiences are especially praising the film’s immersive sound design and background score, too, which felt like an extra character with its own heartbeat.

While fans are celebrating the overall experience, there’s also been intense discussion over the film’s final message related to honor killings. One viewer even noted that a single quote at the end slightly diluted the power of the entire narrative. Still, most agree that the craft on display is undeniable, especially the way emotions are delivered with raw power and cinematic brilliance.

As Thudarum inches closer to the USD 1 million mark in North America, it is no longer just a box office story. It’s a cultural shift. Malayalam cinema is now globally visible, emotionally resonant, and commercially successful.

