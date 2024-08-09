5 Nani's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide: Dasara Tops

Telugu actor Nani is among the most talented actors in Indian Cinema. Fondly known as Natural Star, Nani has a charming and magnetic personality. The actor has proven himself many times with his brilliant performances and varied script choices. Nani has seen many ups and downs in his career, though he has always maintained a perfect balance between mass and class cinema. The Tollywood actor is considered one of the industry's most bankable stars. Here are the top 5 highest grossing Nani movies at the worldwide box office. Take a look.

Top 5 Nani’s Highest Grossing Movies at the worldwide box office

Dasara

Nani was last seen in the mass action drama Dasara, directed by debutant Srikant Odela. The movie is among Nani's highest-grossing films and enjoys first place. Though Dasara opened to mixed word of mouth, it raked in a worldwide gross of Rs 121 crore and recorded the best theatrical run for the actor.

Co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Dasara received appreciation for its performances, action, and music. Santosh Narayan's background score and music were top-notch. The movie is available to stream on Netflix in multiple languages. Director Srikant Odela impressed Nani so much that the duo immediately signed for another film together. Nani and Srikant are set to collaborate on another mass actioner very soon.

2. Eega

Nani's 2012 movie Eega was a huge blockbuster. The movie, directed by none other than SS Rajamouli, set a new benchmark in Indian cinema with respect to VFX and CGI. Eega stars Nani, Samantha, and Kannada Superstar Kichha Sudeep in the lead roles. The Telugu-language movie made a worldwide gross of Rs 107 crore during its release and became the second highest grosser of Nani's career.

The movie was lauded for its vision, originality, and honest approach. For the uninitiated, Eega is a revenge drama about a housefly. It is considered among SS Rajamouli's best and most challenging works. Eega was dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi.

3. Hi Nanna

The 2023 pan-India romantic drama Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was a successful venture at the box office. It collected approximately Rs 74 crore in its lifetime, becoming Nani's third highest-grossing movie.

Hi Nanna is a beautiful yet heart-wrenching emotional romantic drama. The movie, directed by Shouryuv under Vyra Entertainments, was applauded for its performances and emotional core, which left the audience in tears. The movie was released in Hindi as Hi Papa, and it is available to stream on Netflix.

4. Middle Class Abbayi (MCA)

Middle Class Abbayi (Middle Class Boy) is a 2017 Telugu-language action comedy-drama. The movie stars Nani in the lead role, while Sai Pallavi plays the female lead. The cast also includes talented actors like Vijay Varma and Bhumika Chawla. MCA, directed by Venu Sriram, opened to mixed public talk but emerged as a commercial success.

The Telugu-language movie collected over Rs 67.50 crore at the worldwide box office and became the fourth highest grossing movie of Nani's career. It was later remade in Hindi as Nikamma, with Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty playing the leading roles. However, it turned out to be a box office failure.

5. Nenu Local

Nenu Local is a romantic comedy released in 2017 that turned out to be a blockbuster at the ticket window. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Nenu Local grossed over Rs 58 crore at the worldwide box office. The Telugu movie secured the fifth spot among Nani's biggest hits. The movie was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina while it was written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

Besides these top 5 highest grossing Nani's super hit movies, some of his other notable box office hits include Ninnu Kori, Jersey, and Shyam Singha Roy. These movies not only performed in their theatrical run but also managed to find a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

List of Nani's highest-grossing movies on the basis of worldwide gross:

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Dasara Rs 121 crores 2 Eega Rs 107 crores 3 Hi Nanna Rs 74 crores 4 Middle Class Abbayi Rs 67.50 crores 5 Nenu Local Rs 58 crores



Nani's Career Front

On the work front, Nani is next gearing up for the release of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a vigilante action thriller helmed by Vivek Athreya. The movie also stars Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, and Aditi Balan in pivotal roles. Nani also has an untitled movie with Dasara director Srikant Odela in his kitty that marks his 33rd release in the Telugu cinema.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

