HIT 3 USA Box Office Advance Booking: Nani starrer inches closer to half a million; with 12 hours to go, USD 1 million opening day in sight

A storm is brewing at the US box office when it comes to Telugu movies. Natural Star Nani's HIT 3, the third installment in the successful crime thriller franchise, is putting up big numbers even before its official release. With a few hours left before premiere shows kick off across North America, the film has already notched up a powerful USD 415,976 from 1,178 shows across 400-plus locations. Including other regions in North America, total advance sales have crossed USD 450K.

With this kind of momentum, HIT 3 is comfortably headed for a USD 650K to 700K-plus premiere day, potentially more depending on walk-ins and late-night bookings. The real question, though, is whether it can breach the coveted USD 1 million mark on opening day. Nani’s last outing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram came close with over USD 800K in this region, but HIT 3 is carrying the advantage of strong brand recall and a thriller-hungry diaspora audience.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 returns to the gripping world of investigations, but with a much darker edge. This film showcases Nani in a unique role as a cop, set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir, and features a more intense and violent storyline. The A-rated crime drama promises an intense narrative with brutal violence, psychological complexity, and suspenseful storytelling. Joining him is actress Srinidhi Shetty of KGF franchisee fame, who plays a character layered with mystery and emotional depth.

Produced by the esteemed Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, which recently released the hit film Court, the promotional efforts for this movie have been quite vigorous. Nani has been traveling extensively, particularly in non-Telugu regions, connecting with fans through various meet-and-greet events and media interactions. With first-day global ticket sales approaching Rs 11.5 crore and Andhra Pradesh starting with increased ticket prices, HIT 3 is set to achieve the best opening of Nani's career.

As the countdown shortens, all eyes are on that USD 1 million figure. Will it be history or a near miss? The clock’s ticking.

