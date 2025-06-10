Housefull 3 vs Housefull 5 Day Wise Box Office Comparison: How is Akshay Kumar's new comedy performing compared to its 2016 counterpart?

Housefull is among the most successful comedy franchises of India. For the first four films, the franchise has held a 100 percent hit track record. The 5th installment of the franchise has been doing well for itself so far and all eyes are now on how well it holds ahead. Going by the hold of Housefull 5 of 'Discount Tuesday' where tickets in primary chains are priced between Rs 149 and Rs 199, the movie is projected to add Rs 8.75 crore net, taking its 5 day total to Rs 99 crore net.

Housefull 5 shall cross the Rs 100 crore India net mark tomorrow, that is on its first Wednesday (day 6), making it the 2nd quickest film of the franchise to hit the mark, only behind Housefull 4 which managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club, late on day 5. There is a stark difference in the weekday trend of Housefull 4 and Housefull 5 because Housefull 4 had Diwali holidays while Housefull 5 doesn't have any. Housefull 4 held better after having almost similar first 5 day collections and that rules out the possibility of Housefull 5 to cross Housefull 4.

The comparison of Housefull 3 and Housefull 5 is an ideal one because of the similar release period. Have a look at the day wise collections of Housefull 3 and Housefull 5.

The Day Wise Net Box Office Collections Of Housefull 3 (2016) And Housefull 5 (2025) Are As Under

Particulars Housefull 3 Housefull 5 Friday Rs 15.20 crore Rs 22 crore Saturday Rs 16.30 crore Rs 28.25 crore Sunday Rs 21.80 crore Rs 29 crore Monday Rs 8.25 crore Rs 11 crore Tuesday Rs 7.10 crore Rs 8.75 crore (exp) Total Rs 68.65 crore Rs 99 crore

Going by the above table, Housefull 5 is obviously leading Housefull 3, much thanks to the average ticket prices which have easily doubled in 9 odd years. However, the hold of Housefull 3 in terms of percentage is better, suggesting better word of mouth.

Housefull 3 went on to net Rs 50 crore more after its 5th day and if we assume Housefull 5 to optimistically have a similar percentage of hold from here, it should be adding around Rs 75-80 crore net more, in order to end its run in the vicinity of Rs 175-180 crore net. There is an outside chance for Housefull 5 to hit Rs 200 crore but it is not going to be easy since the holds are not as strong as its predicessors.

All eyes are on the hold of Housefull 5 in the days to come. Regardless, the opening of the movie atleast clears one thing and that is - branded content is being preferred and more producers should be working towards creating branded content with the right packaging for good initials. Word of mouth will look after the rest.

You can watch Housefull 5 in theatres now.

