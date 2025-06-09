Thug Life vs Housefull 5 Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar's comedy dominates Kamal Haasan starrer by a Rs 50 crore margin

Thug Life and Housefull 5 locked horns with one another over the Bakri Eid weekend at the Indian box office. Thug Life released a day earlier than Housefull 5 and grossed Rs 81 crore worldwide over its extended 4 day weekend. Housefull 5 has emerged a clear winner grossing Rs 131 crore worldwide in just 3 days. Let's break down the box office of both films in further detail.

Advertisement

Thug Life grossed slightly over Rs 36 crore worldwide on its opening day. Due to poor word of mouth, the film saw a striking drop over the subsequent days. It barely managed to double its opening day over the weekend and that is disastrous. The 4 day India collections of Thug Life stand at an abysmal Rs 40 crore while the film has brought a better, although poor, Rs 41 crore from international markets. The movie is unlikely to touch Rs 100 crore worldwide in its lifetime and that is tragic, given that big Tamil movies are grossing that much on their very first day. Infact, Leo, in advance, grossed more than what Thug Life will, in the full run.

Housefull 5 opened to good worldwide collections of a little over Rs 38 crore. It grossed Rs 26.50 crore (Rs 22 crore net) in India, and managed around Rs 12 crore from international markets. The film went from strength to strength over the weekend, growing on Bakri Eid and then also on Sunday. The India gross total of Housefull 5 after 3 days is Rs 95 crore, while it has grossed around Rs 36.50 crores internationally. The weekend collections are the highest for an Akshay Kumar starrer as a lead hero, be it in India, overseas or worldwide.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 is holding well in India on Monday. The collections internationally are expected to show bigger drops because the driver of the collections of Housefull 5 over the weekend were the Gulf countries and the Gulf market is more frontloaded. Had it been North America leading the numbers, one could have expected better holds for the comic caper. Regardless, it has done well for itself.

The Weekend Box Office Comparison Of Thug Life And Housefull 5 Is As Under

Particulars Thug Life Housefull 5 India gross Rs 40 crore (4 days) Rs 95 crore (3 days) Overseas gross Rs 41 crore (4 days) Rs 36.50 crore (3 days) Total Rs 81 crore Rs 131.50 crore

Thug Life and Housefull 5 play in theatres near you, now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on both movies.

ALSO READ: Top Opening Weekends Of Akshay Kumar: Housefull 5 takes the first spot with Rs 79 crore net; Sooryavanshi and Mission Mangal follow