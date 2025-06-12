Housefull 5 Day 6 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar led killer-comedy nets Rs 7.75 crore; Zooms past Rs 100 crore mark

The Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 continues its theatrical run with a reasonable performance at the Indian box office. On its sixth day, a working Wednesday, the killer comedy has netted around Rs 7.5-8 crore, according to trends. This brings Housefull 5’s total India net collections to approximately Rs 108 crore, officially crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark and solidifying its position as the second fastest film in the Housefull franchise to achieve this milestone.

Advertisement

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 has leveraged its massive star cast and the franchise’s signature slapstick humor to maintain stable footfalls. The film, which features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and others, needs to hold strong in the days to follow, for a respectable final number.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 22 crore 2 Rs 28.25 crore 3 Rs 29 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 9.90 crore 6 Rs 7.75 crore Total Rs 107.90 crore

The hold on Wednesday is quite decent given that the Tuesday number was stronger than usual because of the 'Discount Tuesday' offer in top chains. Today's collections give a sense of stability but it is still too early to call. The second weekend needs to punch above its weight for the movie to have a chance of a Rs 200 crore lifetime. Internationally, the film is doing well and it eyes a number in the vicinity of USD 7.5-8 million (Rs 65-69.50 crore)

Advertisement

The film’s unique dual-ending format, with versions Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B offering different climaxes to its murder-mystery plot, continues to generate curiosity among audiences. However, the showcasing is lopsided with version A now getting close to 70 percent of the shows as compared to 30 percent for version B. By the 2nd weekend, it will be no surprise if the ratio further tilts in favour of version A.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. Have you watched the madcap comedy? If yes, which version of the movie did you watch? A or B?

ALSO READ: 100 Crore Box Office Club: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 becomes the 110th Bollywood feature to grace the coveted list