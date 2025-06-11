100 Crore Box Office Club: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 becomes the 110th Bollywood feature to grace the coveted list

Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, has entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 6 at the Indian box office. It is the actor's 18th film to enter the coveted club, out of which 17 are Bollywood movies and 1 is a Tamil movie - 2Point0. In the list below, we have listed down only Bollywood movies that have entered the Rs 100 crore club.

The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection In Cr.) Are As Follows:

1. Ghajini - Rs 114

2. 3 Idiots - Rs 201.25

3. Dabangg - Rs 141.25

4. Golmaal 3 - Rs 108

5. Ready - Rs 120.75

6. Bodyguard - Rs 144.75

7. Ra. One - Rs 114

8. Don 2 - Rs 106.50

9. Agneepath - Rs 120

10. Housefull 2 - Rs 112.50

11. Rowdy Rathore - Rs 131.25

12. Bol Bachchan - Rs 100

13. Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 186

14. Barfi! - Rs 105.50

15. Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Rs 101.50

16. Dabangg 2 - Rs 149.50

17. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Rs 178 (Rs 200 with re-release)

18. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Rs 109.25

19. Chennai Express - Rs 207.75

20. Krrish 3 - Rs 175.75

21. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela - Rs 113

22. Dhoom 3 - Rs 260.75

23. Jai Ho - Rs 109.25

24. 2 States - Rs 101.75

25. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty - Rs 113

26. Kick - Rs 211.75

27. Singham Returns - Rs 140

28. Bang Bang - Rs 141

29. Happy New Year - Rs 178.50

30. PK - Rs 337.75

31. Tanu Weds Manu Returns - Rs 148.75

32. ABCD 2 - Rs 103.50

33. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs 315.50

34. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs 194.25

35. Dilwale - Rs 140

36. Bajirao Mastani - Rs 183.75

37. Airlift - Rs 123.50

38. Housefull 3 - Rs 108

39. Sultan - Rs 300.75

40. Rustom - Rs 124.50

41. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - Rs 119

42. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Rs 106.50

43. Dangal - Rs 374.50

44. Raees - Rs 128.75

45. Jolly LLB 2 - Rs 107.75

46. Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Rs 114

47. Tubelight - Rs 114.50

48. Toilet Ek Prem Katha - Rs 132

49. Judwaa 2 - Rs 132.50

50. Golmaal Again - Rs 205.50

51. Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 339

52. Sanju - Rs 334.50

53. Padmaavat - Rs 282.25

54. Simmba - Rs 239.75

55. Race 3 - Rs 166

56. Baaghi 2 - Rs 160.75

57. Thugs Of Hindustan - Rs 138.25

58. Badhaai Ho - Rs 134.50

59. Stree - Rs 124.50

60. Raazi - Rs 122.50

61. Gold - Rs 102

62. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Rs 100.75

63. War - Rs 292.75

64. Kabir Singh - Rs 276.25

65. URI: The Surgical Strike - Rs 244

66. Housefull 4 - Rs 205.75

67. Bharat - Rs 197.25

68. Good Newwz - Rs 196.25

69. Mission Mangal - Rs 192.75

70. Kesari - Rs 152

71. Total Dhamaal - Rs 150

72. Saaho - Rs 148.75

73. Chhichhore - Rs 147.25

74. Super 30 - Rs 147

75. Dream Girl - Rs 139.25

76. Dabangg 3 - Rs 135

77. Gully Boy - Rs 134.25

78. Bala - Rs 111.75

79. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs 269.75

80. Sooryavanshi - Rs 195.50

81. 83 - Rs 103.75

82. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs 126.25

83. The Kashmir Files - Rs 247

84. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs 181.50

85. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva - Rs 230.25

86. Drishyam 2 - Rs 233.50

87. Pathaan - Rs 512.75

88. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Rs 128

89. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Rs 101.50

90. The Kerala Story - Rs 220.75

91. Adipurush - Rs 127.50

92. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Rs 147.50

93. Oh My God! 2 - Rs 146

94. Gadar 2 - Rs 515.25

95. Dream Girl 2 - Rs 100.50

96. Jawan - Rs 558

97. Tiger 3 - Rs 260.25

98. Animal - Rs 500.50

99. Dunki - Rs 201.25

100. Fighter - Rs 200

101. Shaitaan - Rs 148.50

102. Munjya - Rs 103

103. Stree 2 - Rs 585

104. Singham Again - Rs 240

105. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Rs 247

106. Sky Force - Rs 109*

107. Chhaava - Rs 567

108. Sikandar - Rs 101

109. Raid 2 - Rs 163

110. Housefull 5 - Rs 100 (still running)

Saaho is in the list because it is co-produced by T-Series

Housefull 5 has crossed Rs 100 crore alright, but now it has to hold well in the days to follow, to ensure it succeeds. For a film as big as Housefull 5, the benchmark can't just be Rs 100 crore. It has to be more like Rs 200 crore, if not Rs 500-600 crore that all time blockbuster films are netting in today's time.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now.

ALSO READ: 100 Crore Box Office Club: With Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar matches Salman Khan as the only Indian actor with 18 movies in the coveted list