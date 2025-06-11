Panchayat 4 Trailer Puja Banerjee Nischay Malhan Kareena Kapoor Sitaare Zameen Par Screen Count Gauri Khan Dipika Kakar Abhishek Kumar Abhishek Kumar Housefull 5 Monday Box Office Collection

100 Crore Box Office Club: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 becomes the 110th Bollywood feature to grace the coveted list

Housefull 5 becomes the 110th Bollywood feature to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It is Akshay Kumar's 18th film to enter the list.

By Rishil Jogani
Updated on Jun 11, 2025  |  04:19 PM IST |  12K
Akshay Kumar
Housefull 5 emerges the 110th Bollywood movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club (Credit: NGE)

Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, has entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 6 at the Indian box office. It is the actor's 18th film to enter the coveted club, out of which 17 are Bollywood movies and 1 is a Tamil movie - 2Point0. In the list below, we have listed down only Bollywood movies that have entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Advertisement

The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection In Cr.) Are As Follows:

1. Ghajini - Rs 114

2. 3 Idiots - Rs 201.25

3. Dabangg - Rs 141.25

4. Golmaal 3 - Rs 108

5. Ready - Rs 120.75

6. Bodyguard - Rs 144.75

7. Ra. One - Rs 114

8. Don 2 - Rs 106.50

9. Agneepath - Rs 120

10. Housefull 2 - Rs 112.50

11. Rowdy Rathore - Rs 131.25

12. Bol Bachchan - Rs 100

13. Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 186

14. Barfi! - Rs 105.50

15. Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Rs 101.50

16. Dabangg 2 - Rs 149.50

17. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Rs 178 (Rs 200 with re-release)

18. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Rs 109.25

19. Chennai Express - Rs 207.75

20. Krrish 3 - Rs 175.75

21. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela - Rs 113

22. Dhoom 3 - Rs 260.75

23. Jai Ho - Rs 109.25 

24. 2 States - Rs 101.75 

25. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty - Rs 113 

26. Kick - Rs 211.75 

27. Singham Returns - Rs 140 

28. Bang Bang - Rs 141 

29. Happy New Year - Rs 178.50 

30. PK - Rs 337.75 

31. Tanu Weds Manu Returns - Rs 148.75

32. ABCD 2 - Rs 103.50 

33. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs 315.50 

Advertisement

34. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs 194.25 

35. Dilwale - Rs 140 

36. Bajirao Mastani - Rs 183.75 

37. Airlift - Rs 123.50 

38. Housefull 3 - Rs 108 

39. Sultan - Rs 300.75 

40. Rustom - Rs 124.50 

41. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - Rs 119 

42. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Rs 106.50 

43. Dangal - Rs 374.50 

44. Raees - Rs 128.75 

45. Jolly LLB 2 - Rs 107.75 

46. Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Rs 114 

47. Tubelight - Rs 114.50

48. Toilet Ek Prem Katha - Rs 132 

49. Judwaa 2 - Rs 132.50 

50. Golmaal Again - Rs 205.50 

51. Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 339 

52. Sanju - Rs 334.50 

53. Padmaavat - Rs 282.25 

54. Simmba - Rs 239.75 

55. Race 3 - Rs 166 

56. Baaghi 2 - Rs 160.75 

57. Thugs Of Hindustan - Rs 138.25 

58. Badhaai Ho - Rs 134.50 

59. Stree - Rs 124.50 

60. Raazi - Rs 122.50 

61. Gold - Rs 102 

62. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Rs 100.75

63. War - Rs  292.75

64. Kabir Singh - Rs 276.25 

65. URI: The Surgical Strike - Rs 244 

66. Housefull 4 - Rs 205.75 

67. Bharat - Rs 197.25 

68. Good Newwz - Rs 196.25 

69. Mission Mangal - Rs 192.75 

70. Kesari - Rs 152 

71. Total Dhamaal - Rs 150 

72. Saaho - Rs 148.75 

Advertisement

73. Chhichhore - Rs 147.25 

74. Super 30 - Rs 147 

75. Dream Girl - Rs 139.25 

76. Dabangg 3 - Rs 135 

77. Gully Boy - Rs 134.25 

78. Bala - Rs 111.75 

79. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs 269.75 

80. Sooryavanshi - Rs 195.50           

81. 83 - Rs 103.75

82. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs 126.25 

83. The Kashmir Files - Rs 247 

84. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs 181.50 

85. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva -  Rs 230.25 

86. Drishyam 2 - Rs 233.50 

87. Pathaan - Rs 512.75 

88. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Rs 128 

89. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Rs 101.50 

90. The Kerala Story - Rs 220.75 

91. Adipurush - Rs 127.50 

92. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Rs 147.50 

93. Oh My God! 2 - Rs 146 

94. Gadar 2 - Rs 515.25 

95. Dream Girl 2 - Rs 100.50 

96. Jawan - Rs 558 

97. Tiger 3 - Rs 260.25

98. Animal - Rs 500.50 

99. Dunki - Rs 201.25 

100. Fighter - Rs 200 

101. Shaitaan - Rs 148.50 

102. Munjya - Rs 103

103. Stree 2 - Rs 585

104. Singham Again - Rs 240

105. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Rs 247 

106. Sky Force - Rs 109*

107. Chhaava - Rs 567 

108. Sikandar - Rs 101

109. Raid 2 - Rs 163

110. Housefull 5 - Rs 100 (still running)

Saaho is in the list because it is co-produced by T-Series

Advertisement

Housefull 5 has crossed Rs 100 crore alright, but now it has to hold well in the days to follow, to ensure it succeeds. For a film as big as Housefull 5, the benchmark can't just be Rs 100 crore. It has to be more like Rs 200 crore, if not Rs 500-600 crore that all time blockbuster films are netting in today's time.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. 

ALSO READ: 100 Crore Box Office Club: With Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar matches Salman Khan as the only Indian actor with 18 movies in the coveted list

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles