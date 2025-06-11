100 Crore Box Office Club: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 becomes the 110th Bollywood feature to grace the coveted list
Housefull 5 becomes the 110th Bollywood feature to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It is Akshay Kumar's 18th film to enter the list.
Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, has entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 6 at the Indian box office. It is the actor's 18th film to enter the coveted club, out of which 17 are Bollywood movies and 1 is a Tamil movie - 2Point0. In the list below, we have listed down only Bollywood movies that have entered the Rs 100 crore club.
The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection In Cr.) Are As Follows:
1. Ghajini - Rs 114
2. 3 Idiots - Rs 201.25
3. Dabangg - Rs 141.25
4. Golmaal 3 - Rs 108
5. Ready - Rs 120.75
6. Bodyguard - Rs 144.75
7. Ra. One - Rs 114
8. Don 2 - Rs 106.50
9. Agneepath - Rs 120
10. Housefull 2 - Rs 112.50
11. Rowdy Rathore - Rs 131.25
12. Bol Bachchan - Rs 100
13. Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 186
14. Barfi! - Rs 105.50
15. Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Rs 101.50
16. Dabangg 2 - Rs 149.50
17. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Rs 178 (Rs 200 with re-release)
18. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Rs 109.25
19. Chennai Express - Rs 207.75
20. Krrish 3 - Rs 175.75
21. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela - Rs 113
22. Dhoom 3 - Rs 260.75
23. Jai Ho - Rs 109.25
24. 2 States - Rs 101.75
25. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty - Rs 113
26. Kick - Rs 211.75
27. Singham Returns - Rs 140
28. Bang Bang - Rs 141
29. Happy New Year - Rs 178.50
30. PK - Rs 337.75
31. Tanu Weds Manu Returns - Rs 148.75
32. ABCD 2 - Rs 103.50
33. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs 315.50
34. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs 194.25
35. Dilwale - Rs 140
36. Bajirao Mastani - Rs 183.75
37. Airlift - Rs 123.50
38. Housefull 3 - Rs 108
39. Sultan - Rs 300.75
40. Rustom - Rs 124.50
41. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - Rs 119
42. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Rs 106.50
43. Dangal - Rs 374.50
44. Raees - Rs 128.75
45. Jolly LLB 2 - Rs 107.75
46. Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Rs 114
47. Tubelight - Rs 114.50
48. Toilet Ek Prem Katha - Rs 132
49. Judwaa 2 - Rs 132.50
50. Golmaal Again - Rs 205.50
51. Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 339
52. Sanju - Rs 334.50
53. Padmaavat - Rs 282.25
54. Simmba - Rs 239.75
55. Race 3 - Rs 166
56. Baaghi 2 - Rs 160.75
57. Thugs Of Hindustan - Rs 138.25
58. Badhaai Ho - Rs 134.50
59. Stree - Rs 124.50
60. Raazi - Rs 122.50
61. Gold - Rs 102
62. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Rs 100.75
63. War - Rs 292.75
64. Kabir Singh - Rs 276.25
65. URI: The Surgical Strike - Rs 244
66. Housefull 4 - Rs 205.75
67. Bharat - Rs 197.25
68. Good Newwz - Rs 196.25
69. Mission Mangal - Rs 192.75
70. Kesari - Rs 152
71. Total Dhamaal - Rs 150
72. Saaho - Rs 148.75
73. Chhichhore - Rs 147.25
74. Super 30 - Rs 147
75. Dream Girl - Rs 139.25
76. Dabangg 3 - Rs 135
77. Gully Boy - Rs 134.25
78. Bala - Rs 111.75
79. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs 269.75
80. Sooryavanshi - Rs 195.50
81. 83 - Rs 103.75
82. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs 126.25
83. The Kashmir Files - Rs 247
84. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs 181.50
85. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva - Rs 230.25
86. Drishyam 2 - Rs 233.50
87. Pathaan - Rs 512.75
88. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Rs 128
89. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Rs 101.50
90. The Kerala Story - Rs 220.75
91. Adipurush - Rs 127.50
92. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Rs 147.50
93. Oh My God! 2 - Rs 146
94. Gadar 2 - Rs 515.25
95. Dream Girl 2 - Rs 100.50
96. Jawan - Rs 558
97. Tiger 3 - Rs 260.25
98. Animal - Rs 500.50
99. Dunki - Rs 201.25
100. Fighter - Rs 200
101. Shaitaan - Rs 148.50
102. Munjya - Rs 103
103. Stree 2 - Rs 585
104. Singham Again - Rs 240
105. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Rs 247
106. Sky Force - Rs 109*
107. Chhaava - Rs 567
108. Sikandar - Rs 101
109. Raid 2 - Rs 163
110. Housefull 5 - Rs 100 (still running)
Saaho is in the list because it is co-produced by T-Series
Housefull 5 has crossed Rs 100 crore alright, but now it has to hold well in the days to follow, to ensure it succeeds. For a film as big as Housefull 5, the benchmark can't just be Rs 100 crore. It has to be more like Rs 200 crore, if not Rs 500-600 crore that all time blockbuster films are netting in today's time.
Housefull 5 plays in theatres now.
