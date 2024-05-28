7 Hrithik Roshan Highest Grossing Movies: War tops

Hrithik Roshan is among the most loved Indian movie icons, who has enamoured audiences for over 20 years, across 3 decades. His charm, charisma, versatility and screen presence have made millions of people a fan of his. Hrithik Roshan's highest grossing movies have mostly been the films that have found support from the masses.

In his filmy journey, he has not just taken up star driven roles but also character driven roles which may not have been a very lucrative bet from the box office front, but have flaunted his enviable range as an artist. Whenever the superstar has utilised his star power the right way, it has caused a pandemonium at the box office. Here’s having a look at Hrithik Roshan’s highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Hrithik Roshan’s Highest Grossing Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. War

War directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor among others is Hrithik Roshan’s highest grossing movie to date. War netted over Rs 300 crores at the Indian box office including all languages and grossed around Rs 457 crores worldwide. It was the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

War broke all initial box office records and quickly entered the list of blockbuster Hrithik Roshan films. Hrithik Roshan gave his first bumper opener since Agneepath and first blockbuster since Krrish 3. War became the first Hindi film to nett over Rs 50 crore in a single day and the movie still finds a spot in the top 5 biggest Hindi openers of all time. War came at a time when audiences were showing more willingness towards small town films, concept based films and lighthearted films. Although the two Tiger franchise films were released before War, it was at the time of War that the idea of a Spy Universe came to Aditya Chopra’s mind. Since then, the Spy Universe is just getting bigger.

2. Fighter

Fighter, yet another Hrithik Roshan film directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor grossed Rs 340 crores worldwide and is the second highest grosser of the actor. The film could not live up to the sky high pre-release expectations but ended up doing very respectable business. It observed a very solid box office trend after a horrible drop on the first Monday

Fighter was declared an average fare at the Indian box office and a hit overseas, despite not releasing in the Gulf. Based on how it performed internationally, the movie could easily add around 20 crores to its tally. What’s interesting to note here is that no Indian film in the first five months of 2024 has been able to outgross Fighter to become the highest grosser of the year.

3. Krrish 3

Krrish 3 directed by Rakesh Roshan and co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut was a blockbuster at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the movie emerged as the highest grossing Hrithik Roshan film, then. Even after 11 years of its release, it occupies the third spot in the list of Hrithik Roshan’s top worldwide grossers.

Krrish 3 took an excellent start in pre-Diwali and broke loose on Govardhan Pooja day, where it registered the highest single day record. While the movie netted Rs 184 crores at the domestic box office, it grossed slightly over Rs 300 crores at the worldwide box office. After Krrish 3 and Bang Bang, Hrithik Roshan had a streak of low-earning films. The actor finally crossed the collections of Krrish 3 with War in 2019.

Advertisement

4. Bang Bang

Bang Bang marked the first collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand. The movie co-starring Katrina Kaif was one of the most hyped Indian films ever, at the time of its release. Despite clashing with a formidable rival film like Haider, Bang Bang managed to take an excellent start. The word of mouth of the film was not too good and it ended up as a semi-hit at the box office.

Bang Bang netted Rs 147 crores at the Indian box office and grossed Rs 278 crores at the worldwide box office. It was the biggest opener of Hrithik Roshan then, until it was surpassed by War in 2019, coincidentally directed by Siddharth Anand. Bang Bang was seen as an opportunity lost by many. Had the film struck a chord with the prospective audience, it could have easily outgrossed Krrish 3.

5. Super 30

Super 30 directed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Mrunal Thakur, marked the return of Hrithik Roshan at the box office after a string of underperforming films. The movie emerged a hit at the box office as it grossed over Rs 200 crores worldwide. Hrithik essayed the role of a teacher who ensured that 30 underprivileged students cleared one of India’s most competitive examinations.

Hrithik Roshan went through an extreme transformation and was almost unrecognisable as Anand Kumar. His character in War, few months after the release of Super 30, was diametrically opposite. The two unanimous successes got Hrithik Roshan back to winning ways.

6. Agneepath

Agneepath directed by Karan Malhotra, like most Hrithik Roshan films around that time, had a huge hype at the time of its release. It opened to a record-breaking response and emerged a super-hit, grossing a shy of Rs 200 crores worldwide. Agneepath was the reboot of Amitabh Bachchan’s film of the same name. Amitabh Bachchan’s film underwhelmed at the box office but the reboot didn’t, as it ended up as one of the highest grossing Hindi films, then.

Agneepath also emerged as the highest grossing Hrithik Roshan film, then. It was then surpassed by Krrish 3. Agneepath was not all action. It also showed the vulnerable side of Hrithik. That is what made the movie a complete entertainer.

Advertisement

7. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is one of Hrithik Roshan’s most memorable films. A Spain trip that three friends took, resonated so much with the audiences that it became Hrithik’s highest grossing film, then. It grossed over Rs 150 crores and crossed the collections of Dhoom 2 by a whisker.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was declared a hit at the box office. It worked in multiplexes and metros but was so-so in single-screens and mass belts.

Following is a list of Hrithik Roshan's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 War Rs 457 crores 2 Fighter Rs 340 crores 3 Krrish 3 Rs 303 crores 4 Bang Bang Rs 278 crores 5 Super 30 Rs 205.50 crores 6 Agneepath Rs 194.50 crores 7 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Rs 153.50 crores

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Advertisement

Upcoming Hrithik Roshan Films

After the release of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan wasted no time and got on with War 2. War 2 unites Hrithik with Ayan Mukerji, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani for the very first time. The movie is among the most anticipated movies of next year and will be taking a bumper start. There is no clarity about what Hrithik Roshan is doing, after War 2. Speculations are rife that he may start Krrish 4.

Advertisement

Conclusion Of Highest Grossing Hrithik Roshan Movies

Hrithik Roshan is an interesting actor to analyse. He doesn’t like to do things conventionally. Rather, he likes doing it his own way. His choices are not traditional and that’s what makes him interesting. The baggage of stardom obviously comes in his way but he tries his best to balance craft and commerce.

Whatever he chooses to do, he should know deep within that there are not many combinations as lethal and deadly as him in a commercial film.

Which is your favourite film from Hrithik Roshan’s highest grossing movies list? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 7 SRK's Highest Grossing Movies: Jawan tops