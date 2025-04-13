Jaat Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol's action-drama observes amazing 40 percent jump on Sunday; nets Rs 13.75 crore

Jaat Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol’s latest action-filled mass entertainer, Jaat, is finally done with the opening weekend of its run. This Gopichand Malineni directorial was released in theaters on 10 April, co-starring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and others. This Sunny Deol comeback after nearly 2 years of hiatus was received with a low hype, opening at Rs 9 crore. Today, the film has grown to Rs 13.75 crore on Day 4.

Jaat was released with huge expectations among the trade regarding the film’s box office performance. However, the film began its run on a very decent note. After its opening day, it expectedly saw a minor drop to Rs 6.75 crore on Friday. Later, this Sunny Deol mass entertainer started touching new heights at the weekend. It collected Rs 9.5 crore on Day 3, growing by around 40 percent to Rs 13.75 crore on Day 4. Its current 4-day total now stands at Rs 39 crore.

Jaat Day-Wise India Box Office Breakdown:

Day India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Total Rs 39 crore

The story of Jaat revolves around a team of antagonists, including Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, who are based in a rural setting. Similarly, the mass entertainer Jaat targets the masses from rural territories only. The film has found an extraordinary response in B and C centers like Rajasthan, East Punjab, UP, Haryana, and Central India, where its performance has jumped today. Meanwhile, it is running at an average pace in the remaining centers.

Watch the Jaat Trailer

Sunday, with Rs 13.75 crore India net, marks the highest performing day till now and most probably of all time for this Sunny Deol starrer’s box office run. It has grown by over 60 percent on Day 4 compared to its Day 1, thanks to the Holiday factor. Once we talk about the expectations, the total net of Jaat seems very underwhelming as it is currently running under positive word-of-mouth spread among the audience.

With the same reception along with Sunny Deol’s face value in this mass avatar, Jaat would hopefully maintain decent pacing during its box office run. On the upcoming weekdays, its fate entirely depends on public perception, which would solely carry the fate of this Sunny Deol starrer.

Jaat in Cinemas

