Jaat Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol's action drama is set to register biggest day of its run

Jaat Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates: The latest action-filled Bollywood entertainer, Jaat, is directed by Gopichand Malineni, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and others. The film is currently racing at the box office with favorable word-of-mouth. It is eyeing its highest single-day figure on Day 4 with an India net of nearly Rs 15 crore this Sunday.

Advertisement

Until Saturday, the 3-day total net of the film stood at Rs 25.25 crore. This total comes with low pre-release hype but decent post-release hype for the movie in tier 2 and 3 centers. While its weekend jump stood at Rs 9.5 crore, the film is eyeing a Rs 15 crore total on Day 4. This indicates an over 63 percent growth in its day-wise business, also making its first Sunday probably the highest day of its run, along with being a double-digit earning day.

While the response to the film stays dull among the majority of Hindi-speaking circuits, Jaat has been a constant performer in several territories, such as Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, and Central India. These are considered the areas of the masses where an action entertainer of this scale is expected to perform well enough.

Watch the Jaat Trailer

Despite the enormous expectations for the film among the trade, its overall run has been just average from its release to now. The few driving factors of the movie include the positive reception of this film among the audience, which has developed over the weekend. There is also the demand to watch a new Sunny Deol action film in theaters, which would probably not have been there as much as now before Gadar 2.

Advertisement

Jaat is mounted at a huge scale, becoming probably one of the most expensive films of Sunny Deol’s career. These expenses come mostly from Sunny Deol’s bankability in his post-Gadar 2 phase. As of now, Jaat has opened to be the second-highest opening film of Sunny Deol’s career and is soon expected to grab a spot among the top 3 highest-grossing Sunny Deol films ever, no matter the verdict.

Jaat in cinemas

The mass actioner Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, is currently playing in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jaat vs Gadar 2 First 3 Days India Net Box Office: How Sunny Deol's new film is performing compared to last blockbuster