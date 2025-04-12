Jaat vs Sikandar Box Office: Comparing day 3 collections of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol’s films

Jaat vs Sikandar Day 3 Box Office Comparison: Day 3 proved to be a turning point for Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which registered a noticeable jump at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore coming in today. The film’s weekend peak, however, was no match compared to the same point in Sikandar’s run, which had stormed past with Rs 18.5 crore. While the latter film was released earlier and is nearing the end of its run, its Day 3 figure alone outpaces Jaat’s best yet—underscoring Salman Khan’s enduring box office clout.

Jaat, which started out slowly with Rs 9 crore on Thursday, saw a dip on Day 2 before recovering today, thanks in part to its traction in tier-two and tier-three pockets.

Here’s how Jaat’s first three days stack up against Sikandar:

Day Jaat (Net India) Sikandar (Net India) Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 9.25 crore Rs 18.5 crore Total Rs 25 crore Rs 70.5 crore

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi film debut, Jaat follows a former brigadier who stands up to a ruthless gangster in a coastal village of Andhra Pradesh. The film is creating buzz—though a more muted one—for its raw action and Deol’s commanding screen presence alongside Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Sikandar, on the other hand, is a big-budget action outing starring one of the three Khans of Bollywood, directed by AR Murugadoss. Despite a mixed critical response, the film benefited from Eid holiday momentum and massive pre-release hype. With a weekend total of Rs 70.5 crore, it easily overshadowed Jaat and cemented its place as one of the genre’s more successful commercial enterprises.

For those interested, the film stars Salman Khan as Raja Sanjay Rajkot—better known among his followers as Sikandar. Talking about the film’s holistic box office performance so far, it has raked in Rs 99 crore—not much for a Rs 200 crore budget film. Salman would most certainly want to forget this one.

With Sunday yet to unfold, Jaat will hope to head into weekdays with at least Rs 38 crore in its kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we’ll have the update on tomorrow’s numbers as soon as the day’s business wraps.

