Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 5: Saif Ali Khan starrer fails to grow: Mints Rs 1 crore 70 lakh

Jawaani Jaaneman box office collections: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F starrer's five day total stands at Rs 15 crore 80 lakh.

Jawaani Jaaneman box office report of day 5 is here. , and Alaya F starrer is having a decent hold at the box office, however, it is not showing any sign of growth. The numbers are quite stagnant with Rs 1crore and 70 lakh collection on day 5 i.e. Tuesday, as per BOI. For the unversed on day 1 and day 2, the drama minted 3 crore and 4 crore 25 lakh respectively. On day 3 and 4, it earned 5 crore and 1 crore 75 lakh respectively. The movie saw a good rise on weekends, however, on Monday it showed a big fall and it is continuing.

The five-day collection now stands at 15.75 crore nett. The movie's first week total could be around 19 crore nett as long as Wednesday and Thursday stay within a 10% drop. The movie's first-week collection will be better than Saif's Baazaar. Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang and Kunal Kapoor starrer Shikara's release this Friday may affect the Jawaani Janeman's earnings. The movie will be a hit if it earns more than Rs 40 crore as the movie's overall budget is around 30-40 crore.

Talking about the movie, the same was helmed by Nitin Kakkar. The movie follows the life of Saif's character whose life revolves around partying and womanizing. His world turns upside down when he meets his teenage daughter. The movie marks Alaya Furniturewala's debut. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the movie also stars Farida Jalal, Kubbra Sait, and Chunky Panday among others.

The day-wise break of Jawaani Jaaneman's box office collection:

Day 1, Friday - 3,00,00,0000 appr

Day 2, Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Day 3, Sunday - 5,00,00,000 apprx

Day 4, Monday- 1,75,00,000 apprxx

Day 5, Tuesday- 1,70,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 15,80,00,000 apprx

BOI

