Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Bollywood had a good year at the box office in 2019. Here’s a look at Bollywood has performed at the box office in 2020.
6950 reads Mumbai Updated: January 11, 2020 12:47 pm
After an impressive box office report in 2019, Bollywood is entering 2020 on a high note. There are several movies releasing this year. Brahmastra, Laxxmi Bomb, Coolie No 1, and more are promising a great time at the movies and busy weekends for box office analysts. 2020 has already begun on a great note courtesy the spillover of Good Newwz's box office collections. January will kickstart its run at the box office with Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The month also sees movies like Street Dancer 3D, Panga and Jawaani Jaaneman. Pinkvilla takes a look at the opening day box office collections for the movies releasing in 2020.

Here's a look at Bollywood movies' Day 1 box office collections:

Film Release 1st Day (Cr)
Chhapaak 10-Jan Rs. 4.25
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 10-Jan Rs. 14.50

Credits :Box Office India

