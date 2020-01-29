Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Prediction Day 1: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu starrer is headed to a good start

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Prediction Day 1: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu starrer is set to release this weekend. Trade analyst Girish Johar reveals the factors that would help the movie start off on a good note and predicts the box office opening.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Prediction: After impressing the audience with his heavy-metal role in Tanhaji, is all set to take the breezy way at the box office with Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor shares the screen with a debutant Alaya Furniturewala and . The trailer has caused a buzz among moviegoers and the songs are ruling the radios. But the question is: Will Jawaani Jaaneman have a good start at the box office? Trade analyst Girish Johar is optimistic about the movie's day 1 collection.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Johar assures that Jawaani Jaaneman stands to start off on a good note. Looking back at movies like Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal, he notes that Saif's easy-go-lucky character was popular back then. Stepping back into similar, colourful shoes with Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif stands a good chance to draw the audience with the movie. Factors like good music and the overall package will work for the movie, he adds. "The awareness levels are pretty much comfortable and I am hoping a decent start for the film," he shares.

Given the buzz, Johar predicts an opening day collection for Jawaani Jaaneman around Rs 3 to 4 crores. "Depending upon the content and appreciation, the box office collection could be impacted," he added. Johar says Jawaani Jaaneman will work better in metro circuits. "The film is mainly targetting the metro cities and youth-oriented cities. It is an upmarket film. It is not a massy movie," he notes. "Jawaani Jaaneman also depends on word of mouth from the audience," he adds.

The trade analyst also hopes that Panga would attempt to draw the audience. However, the first choice would be Jawaani Jaaneman. Sources have told Pinkvilla that Jawaani Jaaneman is eyeing 1500 screen counts. Are you going to watch Jawaani Jaaneman this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

