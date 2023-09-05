Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses Gadar 2 pre sales in Miraj already

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has sold 3.34 lakh tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone at 3.30 PM on Tuesday, attaining the 7th spot on the list of top advance bookings of all time. With 1.5 days still to go, Jawan is expected to find itself a place in the top 3 advance bookings of all time.

1. Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 6.50L

2. Pathaan: 5.56L

3. KGF 2 (Hindi): 5.15L

4. War: 4.10L

5. TOH: 3.46L

6. PRDP: 3.40L

7. Jawan: 3.34L (1.5 days to go)

8. Bharat: 3.16L

9. Sultan: 3.10L

10. Dangal: 3.05L