Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses Gadar 2 pre sales in Miraj already
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has sold approximately 31,000 tickets in the third largest multiplex chain of India, Miraj, as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday. With 1 and a half days still to go, Jawan has already surpassed the overall advance booking of the Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2 in Miraj. For those unaware, Gadar 2 had sold 30,500 tickets in Miraj until 10.30 PM on Thursday.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has sold 3.34 lakh tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone at 3.30 PM on Tuesday, attaining the 7th spot on the list of top advance bookings of all time. With 1.5 days still to go, Jawan is expected to find itself a place in the top 3 advance bookings of all time.
1. Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 6.50L
2. Pathaan: 5.56L
3. KGF 2 (Hindi): 5.15L
4. War: 4.10L
5. TOH: 3.46L
6. PRDP: 3.40L
7. Jawan: 3.34L (1.5 days to go)
8. Bharat: 3.16L
9. Sultan: 3.10L
10. Dangal: 3.05L