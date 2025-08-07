Hari Hara Veera Mallu Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's movie seals a DISASTROUS fate, grossing just Rs 106 crore globally

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit ~ Battle for Dharma, directed by Jyothi Krisna and starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal among others, has ended its global theatrical run on a sorry note, and in just two weeks. The Pawan Kalyan star vehicle has ended its run, grossing just Rs 106.25 crore. The movie required over Rs 200 crore worldwide for a theatrical breakeven, and for producers to resume working on the sequel to this film.

With the kind of collections that Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 has ended with, it is almost impossible for the producers to invest more in the sequel, despite the fact that 20 percent of the next film has already been shot. It is rare movie where not just the distributors but also the producers will lose big money. The credibility of Pawan Kalyan has gone further down with this religious actioner. It's now over a decade since the actor delivered a clean hit at the box office. Despite consistently delivering big openers, his movies are not able to do even decent lifetime business, barring a few exceptions.

The Only Record Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu Worth Mentioning Is The Premiere Record In Andhra States

All that Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 has to boast about is the record premiere day collections in the Andhra states. Barring that, there is nothing about the film worth mentioning. Yes, the decent trending of the movie on Saturday and Sunday can be mentioned as that's what helped the movie go past the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark. If not for that, the film would have ended its run grossing under Rs 100 crore.

The Breakdown Of The Lifetime Worldwide Box Office Collections Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Are As Under

Circuit/Region Gross Collections Nizam Rs 29.75 crore Andhra Rs 42.25 crore Ceeded Rs 10.50 crore Total Andhra States Rs 83 crore Karnataka Rs 7.25 crore ROI Rs 2 crore Total India Rs 92.25 crore Overseas Rs 14 crore Total Worldwide Rs 106.25 crore

Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Movies

Pawan Kalyan will be looking to bounce back with They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While They Call Him OG will release in late September, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will likely release in the first quarter of 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

