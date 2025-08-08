Are BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi dating? Fans think ‘lovestagram’ posts mean something else instead

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is famously rumored to be dating conglomerate heir and billionaire Frédéric Arnault. But the speculations about her being involved with another star are now doing the rounds on the internet, making the fans’ heads spin. Previously, the ROCKSTAR hitmaker shared a photo of herself biting into a muscular arm on her agency LLOUD’s Instagram. While faceless, viewers soon drew conclusions, comparing it to the hand of Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. Many, however, thought it was the singer’s own arm.

Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi: A connection no one saw coming

Famously seen in the K-drama What Comes After Love alongside Lee Se Young, and with his growing domestic acting roster, Kentaro Sakaguchi is one of the hottest Japanese stars in town. A common face at luxury brand events thanks to his modeling career, he was most recently spotted at the BLACKPINK concert in Goyang, South Korea, on July 6, raising suspicions that a project was ongoing between the two artists. And rather than a group effort, it seems Lisa has snagged herself a co-star in him. The two also starred in a TikTok dance challenge back in March, which quickly shook the internet.

The concerned photos, which sparked the dating rumors came from a set of Instagram updates. Pictures of sunsets, shared on both BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi’s Instagram handles, were too similar to be a coincidence, and that was all the confirmation that the fans needed before figuring out that the two were together— whether it is for a project or a cozy date, remains to be seen.

Arm biting in place, fans noted that it is highly possible that the Dream music video, a part of Lisa’s solo album Alter Ego, would be on the way and the most plausible reason why she was hanging out with the actor. While dating rumors stemmed here and there, they believed her relationship with the French businessman was very set in place, especially after Michelle Yeoh’s recent indirect confirmation.

