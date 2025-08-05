Ramayana: Real jewelry used on Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor starrer, costumes didn't merge with other characters

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana is among the most-anticipated projects of Indian cinema. Indira Krishanan, who is playing Mata Kaushalya, recently talked about the costumes of Ramayana and revealed using real and authentic jewelry in the film.

In a recent chat with Galatta India, Indira Krishnan shed light on the costumes of Ramayana. She revealed that Rimple and Harpreet Natula have designed all the costumes of the major characters in the movie. She called her costumes ‘Absolute surreal’ and said, “Mere costumes itne heavy aur beautiful hai. Harpreet & Rimple have done a beautiful job on the costumes. They have done costumes for primary characters (in Ramayana).”

Further, the Animal actress stated that they have used real and authentic jewelry in the shoot. “I had a lot of dress trials and they had a lot of color combinations. Hamare Jewelry real the. We used to give a look test exactly jaise aap set pe rahoge. They used to have an entire table for Kaushalya's jewelry and costumes. So they used to mix and match which look perfect,” added Indira Krishnan.

Indira Krishnan highlighted that the costume team used to put extra attention on each character so that no one would merge with the other. “Most importantly, they made sure that wo costumes har ek character ke saath merge na ho. If you are standing in a crowd, toh Kaushalya kaise alag dikhegi,” concluded the actress.

For the unversed, Rimple & Harpreet Narula have previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat and Heeramandi. The costume designers have also worked on Housefull 4's period-era costumes and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As per Indira Krishnan's recent comment, Ramayana will have authentic costumes, which will make the experience much more memorable.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is hitting the cinemas on Diwali 2026. The two-part epic saga is mounted on a huge budget of around USD 500 million (nearly Rs 4000 crore), as per Producer Namit Malhotra's claims.

