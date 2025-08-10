Big Spottings: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek at airport to ex lovers Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur attend Ahaan’s Saiyaara party

Pinkvilla is back to give you the latest updates about celebrity spottings today. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being clicked with Abhishek Bachchan at the airport to Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attending the success party of Saiyaara, we have it all. Also don’t miss Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda enjoying their day out together.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns from a family getaway with husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they returned from a family getaway. The beauty queen arrived with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. The couple made a rare appearance together with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, highlighting the bond that they share with each other.

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen exiting the airport together, Abhishek was walking ahead of them. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits and kept their hair open. The actor opted for a grey sweatshirt with a beige jacket and black jeans.

The Housefull 5 actor waited patiently until daughter Aaradhya and wife, Aishwarya, entered the car outside the premises and he later closed the door.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attend Saiyaara’s success party

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday attended the success party of his cousin brother Ahaan Panday’s debut movie, Saiyaara, last night. The Call Me Bae actress was clicked reaching the party venue in her car. She looked beautiful in the pictures.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ananya’s rumored former beau, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, was also clicked by the paparazzi as he attended the Saiyaara success party on Saturday. Aditya flashed a million-dollar smile while sitting in his car.

This is to note that he has worked with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri in his 2013 musical romantic drama, Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Fans are wondering if Ananya and Aditya’s patch-up is on the cards. The former couple dated for around two years before calling it quits. They reportedly broke up in March 2024.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spotted together

Amid the blockbuster success of their film, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Paddda were recently spotted in a car. They were seen enjoying the day together.

According to the reports, they visited Ahaan’s cousin Ananya Panday’s residence to celebrate Raksha Bandhan yesterday.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Net Worth: Is she second richest actress after Juhi Chawla with Rs 900 crore fortune?