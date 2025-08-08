When Will Dhadak 2 Release on Netflix? Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Romance Drama OTT Update

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is set to make its OTT debut soon after a decent run in theatres. The romance drama, directed by Shazia Iqbal, released in cinemas on August 1, 2025, and is both a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018) and a spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018).

Advertisement

Netflix confirmed as streaming partner

The theatrical version of Dhadak 2 revealed that Netflix is the official streaming partner for the movie. This means fans will be able to watch Neelesh and Vidhi’s love story from the comfort of their homes. While an exact OTT release date has not been announced, theatrical films usually arrive on streaming platforms within six to eight weeks of their cinema release. Following this timeline, Dhadak 2 is expected to stream on Netflix between September 12 and September 26, 2025.

What is Dhadak 2 about?

The movie tells the story of Neelesh Ahirwar (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a law student from a marginalised community, and Vidhi Bharadwaj (Triptii Dimri), who belongs to an upper-class family. Their romance blooms in college but faces strong opposition from Vidhi’s parents, who humiliate Neelesh because of his caste. Through their story, the film explores the deep-rooted issue of caste discrimination in India.

While the streaming partner is confirmed, neither Netflix nor the makers have officially announced the OTT premiere date. However, considering the standard release window, audiences won’t have to wait long to watch the film online.

Advertisement

Box office performance and competition

In its first four days, Dhadak 2 has earned over ₹12 crore at the domestic box office, according to reports by Sacnilk and NDTV. The film’s performance has been impacted by stiff competition from Saiyaara, which has turned into a blockbuster aiming for the ₹500 crore global mark. Dhadak 2 also faced clashes with big releases like Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, and Mahavatar Narsimha.

This film marks the first collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri on the big screen. Their pairing has been praised for its chemistry, with audiences appreciating the emotional depth of their performances.

ALSO READ: Is Saiyaara a remake of Korean film A Moment To Remember? Writer Sankalp Sadanah breaks silence