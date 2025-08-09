Is Sholay being restored to 4K for its 50th release anniversary? Here’s the truth, and it might disappoint you

Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, hit the big screens on August 15, 1975, and became a milestone in Indian cinema’s history. As the movie approaches its 50th anniversary, it is set to receive a 4K restoration, but there’s a small hiccup.

Sholay’s 4K restoration to hit theaters in India?

Advertisement

According to a report by News18, the epic adventure movie is slated to premiere in theaters in North America. The Film Heritage Foundation announced that the restored 4K version of Sholay will be screened at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, 2025.

While audiences in Canada will get to experience the restored version, there has been no official update regarding its re-release in India, leaving fans disappointed. With just days to go before August 15, Indian audiences will have to wait and see if any announcements are made.

About Sholay

Sholay is one of the most iconic movies ever made in Indian cinema. The epic action-adventure is considered a landmark in films, often described as a ‘curry western’ genre, taking inspiration from Hollywood’s gunslinger flicks.

The movie follows the tale of Jai and Veeru, two criminals who are hired by a retired police officer to capture a ruthless dacoit known as Gabbar Singh.

Advertisement

Initially, the action-adventure received lukewarm commercial response and mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. However, thanks to strong word-of-mouth, Sholay became a massive success, breaking several records.

Regarded as one of the greatest Indian films, Sholay blends the elements of Spaghetti Westerns and Samurai cinema with Indian themes and dacoit culture.

Furthermore, the iconic cinematic venture has Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles. Apart from them, the ensemble cast included veteran actors like Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and many more.

The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy, based on a screenplay by Salim-Javed. With GP Sippy bankrolling the venture, Sholay had music composed by RD Burman.

On a side note, before its 4K restoration, Sholay was once re-released in theaters with a 3D format in January 2014.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and more celebs share adorable posts for their siblings