Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha hits it out of the park; Hombale’s blockbuster collects Rs 34 crore in 3rd weekend in Hindi

Mahavatar Narsimha, which is jointly backed by Kaleem Productions and Hombale Films, has been performing quite well, especially in the Hindi markets. Released on July 25, 2025, the mythological animated film has completed its third weekend. It has achieved a new milestone at the box office today.

Mahavatar Narsimha earns Rs 15 crore on 3rd Sunday, crosses Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 29 crore in the opening week and Rs 50 crore in the second week of its release at the Hindi box office. On the third Friday, the blockbuster animated movie recorded Rs 4.50 crore.

On the third Saturday, it witnessed a massive growth in its business due to the Raksha Bandhan festival while collecting Rs 14.5 crore. A day after the occasion, the recently released film recorded Rs 15 crore on the third Sunday, bringing its third weekend collection to Rs 34 crore net. Overall, the mythological surprise blockbuster has entered the Rs 100 crore club in the Hindi markets.

The cume collection of Mahavatar Narsimha now stands at Rs 113 crore.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4.50 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 14.5 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 15 crore Total Rs 113 crore in 17 days

The collections exclude 3D handing charges

Mahavatar Narsimha to compete with War 2 and Coolie in its 4th week

Mahavatar Narsimha has maintained a phenomenal hold in the Hindi-speaking markets. After its successful third weekend, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial looks to hold its ground in the fourth week as well.

It will now compete with two upcoming big releases, War 2 and Coolie, at the box office. Both the Hrithik Roshan-starrer and the Rajinikanth-led movie are clashing with each other at the box office on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications and websites.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

