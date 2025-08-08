Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa celebrate BLACKPINK’s 9th debut anniversary with heartfelt posts and unseen photos

BLACKPINK is turning 9! The girl group which first greeted the fans on August 8, 2016, has officially completed nine years as a K-pop team. Celebrating the milestone, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa took to their social media to share some never-before-seen visuals of them having fun. The group did not leave their fans behind, inviting them to join the celebrations and acknowledging that it would not be possible without BLINKs.

Jisoo kept it simple with a set of photos and the number 9 beside two emojis. Sharing a selfie from the JUMP music video set, she went over the many fun times the group has had. Moments from their ongoing DEADLINE World Tour, including duo photos with Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, found themselves on her anniversary dump.

Jennie celebrated the ‘beautiful ladies’ who spent the last 9 years with her, with photos of them from the JUMP music video shoot. “9 years together with these beautiful ladies.”

Rosé penned a heartfelt note for the team and her fans, saying how it ‘hurts’ she loves them so much. “nine. tonight~~~ we are nineee~~ so we set the world on fireee we can burn brighterrrrr than the suuuuunnnn happy 9th year anniversary girls and blinks. i love you all so much - it hurts a bit.”

Lisa shared a collage of the same two photos taken during their recent outing as a team, and added, “Thank you Blinks for being a part of our world! Happy 9th anniversary. Love you (Jen, Chu, Li, Chaeng)”.

BLACKPINK is currently on their group world tour’s European leg. Starting out with shows in Paris and Milan, the quartet will head to Barcelona tomorrow to perform for thousands at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Stadium. This will be the halfway mark for the tour, ending in January 2026, with 8 more cities left.

