Zendaya and Tom Holland Blend Romance and Work With London Walk and Indian Lunch on Spider-Man Set

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are spending the summer in England, balancing packed filming schedules with relaxed moments together. The engaged couple, whose engagement was confirmed in January, were recently photographed walking through London’s Richmond Park on August 2.

Zendaya wore a baby pink sweater, oversized black shorts, white socks, and lace-up Mary Jane sneakers for the outing. She also sported her five-carat old mine cut diamond engagement ring, estimated at USD 120,000, on her left hand as per E! News.

Tom Holland kept it casual in a light blue T-shirt, black pants, sneakers, and a red cap featuring his nonalcoholic beer company, Bero. The couple walked their dogs, Zendaya’s miniature schnauzer Noon and Tom’s new pup Daphne, while chatting casually.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement details

The proposal took place quietly between Christmas and New Year at one of Zendaya’s family homes. Holland’s father, Dominic Holland, shared on Patreon in January that his son was “very incredibly well prepared” for the big moment. “He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” Dominic wrote. “Tom had everything planned out…When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.”

Here’s how the couple is spending time in England

Alongside their off-duty walks, the couple were seen in London’s Gerrards Cross on Friday. Holland was filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reportedly shooting a scene of Peter Parker visiting Aunt May’s grave. Zendaya, whose character MJ had an emotional ending in the last film, visited the set to see him.

They also stopped at local Indian restaurant Caraway Café, which posted on Instagram: “Homework can wait, Gerrards Cross can’t! Thrilled to be visited by the amazing @tomholland2013 and the ever so beautiful @zendaya…a moment our team will always cherish!”

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach told E! News last month that wedding planning hasn’t started yet. “Zendaya is working on so many movies. She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she’s away doing that. It’s so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time,” he said.

The couple’s work commitments include Dune: Part Three, Euphoria season three, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Holland has been filming major action scenes in Glasgow, which has been transformed into downtown New York for the Marvel sequel.

