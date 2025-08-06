What Is the Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis? Couple Spotted Again on NYC Dinner Date

Jennifer Aniston has taken her new relationship stateside. The Friends star was spotted in New York City on Monday, August 4, enjoying a dinner outing with her boyfriend Jim Curtis. The couple joined Aniston’s longtime friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, for a three-hour dinner in the West Village.

Jennifer Aniston kept it casual and elegant in a flowing white sundress and sandals, while Curtis wore white jeans and a blue button-down shirt, walking with a cane. Bateman wore black pants and a button-down shirt. The four enjoyed dinner at a popular spot, and Aniston and Curtis were later seen returning to their hotel.

What is the age difference between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis?

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have a 7-year age gap. Aniston, born in 1969, is 56 years old. Curtis, born in 1976, is currently 49. The age difference hasn’t been a concern, and sources say the two are enjoying their time together.

According to PEOPLE, a source confirmed, “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.” The source added, “Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness.”

Here’s what we know about their relationship so far

Jim Curtis is a hypnotherapist, life coach, and author. He has spoken openly about his past health struggles, including a serious nerve condition and IBS. His journey led him to mindfulness and hypnotherapy, and he now focuses on helping people “break free from past patterns.”

Their relationship became public during a Fourth of July vacation in Mallorca, Spain. The couple was seen hugging and holding hands on a yacht, joined by Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, and comedian Amy Schumer.

“Jim is very different from anyone she’s dated before,” the source told PEOPLE. “She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone, as long as it feels right.”

Aniston’s last public relationship was with Justin Theroux. They married in 2015 and separated in 2018 but remain on good terms. Before that, she was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. “Jen’s in a very good place right now, grounded, fulfilled and very happy,” the insider shared.

