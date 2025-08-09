Why did Aamir Khan spend Rs 122 crore on making Sitaare Zameen Par? Actor reveals being at odds with partner over digital release

Aamir Khan took the internet by storm when he announced that his film Sitaare Zameen Par will be directly released on YouTube, opposed to an OTT deal. Now, the actor has revealed that he had to spend a total of Rs 122 crore for the film, owing to this decision.

Why does Sitaare Zameen Par have a budget of Rs 122 crore?

In his podcast chat with Matthew Belloni, Aamir Khan said, “I had to pay a price also because I had a partner with me earlier, and they weren’t very keen on this rash idea of mine. They didn’t like me turning down money, so they preferred that I buy them out, and so therefore the film has actually cost me about Rs 122 crore.”

The filmmaker continued that initially the budget for SZP was Rs 96 crore but the amount to make it available on Pay-Per-View model came out of his own pocket.

Aamir added, “It’s doing way beyond what YouTube expected. I’m not allowed to give numbers, so I’m afraid I won’t be able to give any numbers right now. I hope that I make the money back, and right now both YouTube and I are separately promoting it on the platform.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Talking about the film, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy drama featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, focusing on the story of a suspended basketball coach.

After getting into an accident, the man is ordered by the court to serve community service. This leads him to help and train a team of players with disabilities in an upcoming tournament, ultimately changing his life too.

With Khan in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, and many more in key roles.

Aamir Khan’s next

Aamir Khan will be appearing in a cameo role for Coolie, starring Rajnikanth. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025, with stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao also being a part of it.

