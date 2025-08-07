Saiyaara 3 Weeks India Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer continues glorious run; Nets Rs 308 crore in 21 days
Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among others, is set for a blockbuster lifetime global collection of around Rs 575 crore.
Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among others, recently crossed Rs 300 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie continued to get collections steadily in its third week, despite new releases like Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 flooding the marketplace. With a little under Rs 30 crore net in its 3rd week, the total collections of the romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri after 21 days, stands at Rs 307.75 crore.
The Day Wise India Box Office Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under
|Particulars
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 173.50 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 106.25 crore
|3rd Friday
|Rs 4.75 crore
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 6.75 crore
|3rd Sunday
|Rs 8 crore
|3rd Monday
|Rs 2.25 crore
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs 2.75 crore
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs 2 crore
|3rd Thursday
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Total
|Rs 307.75 crore net in 21 days in India
Saiyaara Looks To End Its India Theatrical Run At Around Rs 330 Crore Net
Saiyaara is going to add another Rs 12-14 crore in its fourth week, thanks to no new big releases affecting it, like last week. After week 4, it will be standing at over Rs 320 crore net. Then, the box office will get crowded due to YRF's own War 2 and Rajinikanth's star vehicle, Coolie. Collections will be hard to come by, once these two movies hit the theatres. A lifetime number of Rs 330 crore net is what is expected, depending on the acceptance of the new films.
Saiyaara Heads For A Rs 575 Crore Gross Worldwide Finish
While the India collections may slow down, the overseas collections don't seem to be slowing down. The movie is on a gravity defying run in UK with it showing signs of an all time top 3 finish among Indian movies in the country. YRF's own Pathaan sits at the top, followed by Jawan. The projected global lifetime of Saiyaara is around Rs 575 crore gross and that's insane. It is already the year's second highest grosser, only behind Chhaava. Obviously after War 2 and Coolie, there can be some shuffling.
Saiyaara In Theatres
