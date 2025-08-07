Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) 2 Weeks India Box Office: Hombale's devotional blockbuster crosses Rs 80 crore net on 2nd Thursday

Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as a massive and unexpected success at the box office. It is a historic hit for the Indian animation industry. The latest release has completed two weeks of its theatrical run. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the mythological action movie has surpassed all expectations, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets.

Mahavatar Narsimha collects Rs 4 crore on 2nd Thursday, collects Rs 80.25 crore in total

Mahavatar Narsimha, which is produced under the banner of Hombale Films, finished its second week at the Hindi box office today. The animated movie earned Rs 4 crore net on the 14th day.

The Ashwin Kumar directorial collected Rs 29 crore net in the first week of its release. The second week net business stood at Rs 54.25 crore, bringing its cumulative earnings to Rs 80.25 crore so far.

Weeks Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 54.25 crore Total Rs 80.25 crore net in 14 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D charges.

Mahavatar Narsimha to enter Rs 100 crore club in Hindi markets

Mahavatar Narsimha is now targeting to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Hindi box office. Going by its successful run, the film will soon achieve this feat. It should have a good growth in the third weekend. Hombale Films’ project is competing with two Bollywood releases, Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, in the Hindi markets.

Mahavatar Narsimha has received strong word of mouth. It has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.

Based on Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar, the mythological movie has not only achieved commercial success but also set a new benchmark for Indian animated cinema. It has proved that mythological and devotional content can resonate powerfully with a wide audience.

Have you watched it?

Mahavatar Narsimha in Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

