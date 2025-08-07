Son Of Sardaar 2 Week 1 India Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy collects a forgettable Rs 32 crore in 7 days

Son Of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and others, performed very poorly in its first week at the India box office. The Ajay Devgn movie opened to low collections because of poor show allocation and that was due to low buzz and due to holdover releases finding audience acceptance.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Ends Week 1 Netting Just Rs 32 Crore In 7 Days; To Seal A Disastrous Fate

After a Rs 7.25 crore net opening, that is even less than the unadjusted opening of Son Of Sardaar in pre-Diwali, the movie never really grew over the weekend. It fell flat on Monday and now, the holdover releases like Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) and Saiyaara are registering better collections in weekdays of their second and third weeks, respectively.

The Day-Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.25 crore 2 Rs 8.25 crore 3 Rs 9.25 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 1.75 crore 7 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 31.75 crore net in 7 days

Son Of Sardaar 2 Will Incur Losses To Its Producers Due To Poor Theatrical Performance

The rejection of Son Of Sardaar 2's content is very visible to all. With this trend, even a Rs 40 crore final India net looks unlikely. The global total of the movie will end up being under Rs 60 crore gross, and that's simply shocking. A global theatrical share of around Rs 20 crore for a movie featuring an a-lister is simply unacceptable, and amends will have to be made. Ajay Devgn won't be making the money that his brand commands, with this comic caper. In other words, Son Of Sardaar 2 will result in losses for the producers and this is something that's quite uncommon in a market where a good chunk of revenue comes to producers from non-theatrical revenue sources.

Son Of Sardaar 2 In Theatres

Son Of Sardaar 2 plays in select theatres across India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

