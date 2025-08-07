Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained: Did Jenna Ortega’s Character Survive Tyler’s Attack?

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is out on Netflix, and the fans are loving the return of Jenna Ortega as her iconic character. Following the season 1 cliffhanger, the Addams family has returned to unearth the mysteries and dark secrets. With a new string of murders emerging, it is on Wednesday Addams to save herself and the people around her.

Ortega reprised her role in the newly released season, alongside Emma Meyers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen. Moreover, the music sensation Lady Gaga will also make a cameo appearance in the upcoming bunch of episodes.

Wednesday Season 2 part 1 ending explained

In the final episode of Wednesday season 2 part 1, titled If These Woes Could Talk, Wednesday, along with her grandmother, heads out to the graveyard to analyze the ashes of the supposed outcasts buried there. The duo discovers that the urns had no human remains in them and asks her Uncle Fester to infiltrate Willow Hill and look for Lois.

On the other hand, Wednesday’s protégé, Agnes, gets to know that the outcasts’ fake death certificates were signed by Augustus Stonehurst, who initially taught at Nevermore and then went on to become a doctor at Willow Hill.

Meanwhile, following the bird attack at Nevermore that almost kills Thing, Wednesday chases a hooded shadow, believing it to be the murderous Avian. As for Thing, he breaks into Willow Hill and asks Fester to look for Stonehurst.

While the latter is found, Stonehurst is now old and nonverbal. However, his talking parrot provides Fester with key information and the list of numbers to find Lois.

As the drama escalates in the final moments of the 4th episode, Wednesday tries to walk the mysterious outcast away from Willow Hill. In the process, she crosses paths with Tyler in his full hyde form. While the woman walking beside Wednesday escapes, Hyde picks the other one up and throws her out of the window as the police arrive.

The audience witnesses Wednesday’s bloodied body on the ground, as the voiceover claims, “I’ve always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in my final moments, all I hear is my mother’s words ringing in my ears: Maybe I have made everything worse. Much worse.”

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will be dropped on Netflix on September 3, 2025.

