Mickey 17 OTT Release: Know Where and How to Stream Robert Pattinson Starrer

Mickey 17 is out of OTT. The Robert Pattinson starrer has made its way to the digital platforms five months after its theatrical release. The movie, directed by the South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, created a buzz online for its unique storyline and the casting of the Twilight actor. It is majorly talked about for its dark humor and the world-building concept.

Advertisement

The film is available to stream on Prime Video. The audience will require a subscription to the digital streamer or can rent the film at a nominal amount.

As for the Indian viewers, the movie will be available to stream on JioHotstar with a subscription pack. The Pattinson starrer can also be watched on OTT Play with a premium subscription.

What is Mickey 17 about?

As for the film, Robert Pattinson stars as Mickey Barnes, who, tired of his life on Earth, signs up for a space program. He becomes an expendable on the human colony Nilfheim. Due to some scientific process, his body regenerates after every death. For the further plot, the official synopsis of the film reads, “A disposable employee is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.”

Apart from the Batman star, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Patsy Ferran, Cameron Britton, Daniel Henshall, Stephen Park, Anamaria Vartolomei, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement

Mickey 17 is written by Joon Ho and is based on the novel of the same name by Edward Ashton.

Meanwhile, Bong Joon Ho, who won an Oscar for his work in Parasite, was hailed for his collaboration with Robert Pattinson.

While the movie was one of the most talked about at the time of its theatrical release, it performed decently at the box office. The cinematic piece went on to collect USD 131.8 million worldwide, at a budget of USD 118 million. So far, Mickey 17 has been nominated for a couple of prizes, amid the award season nearing.

ALSO READ: US Box Office: Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 surges on first discount Tuesday with USD 2.5M but long-term success uncertain