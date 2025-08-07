Coolie Premiere: Rajinikanth's film to start at 6 AM in Kerala and Karnataka, 9 AM in Tamil Nadu

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the bookings are opening soon, with reports suggesting Kerala and Karnataka to have early shows.

Coolie ticket booking: Kerala and Karnataka to have early shows?

According to a report by News18, Coolie’s FDFS (First Day First Show) will begin at 6 AM in both Kerala and Karnataka. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu would only have it at 9 AM. This is because the state government has levied restrictions on early morning shows.

As the Kerala rights have been acquired by the distribution company, Hassan Meenu Associates, the booking for Coolie will begin on August 8, 2025, at 10:30 AM.

The official update was shared by the Instagram handle, which penned, “Naale muthal Deva-yum kootarum advance aayi ethum. Ningalude tickets urappkkan naale ravile 10:30 muthal booking arambikunnu (Deva and his gang are arriving in advance. Confirm your tickets from tomorrow 10:30 AM onwards).”

Interestingly, the screening for Coolie in the United Kingdom will begin at 12:30 AM (5 AM IST). On the other hand, Dubai shows will only start at 9:30 AM IST.

Coolie certified ‘A’ by CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially rated the film 'A'. Consequently, theaters have announced that individuals under 18 years of age will not be permitted to attend the screening.

Reports also suggest that the makers have additionally added a special title card, celebrating “50 Years of Rajini” in the movie.

More about Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language movie featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj features the superstar as Deva, a former daily wage worker with a sinister past.

After staying in the shadows for nearly 30 years, he must resurface and stand up for his friend Rajasekhar, who meets with trouble. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film will have stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan (cameo) in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, and more also play key characters.

