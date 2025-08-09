Raksha Bandhan 2025: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and more celebs share adorable posts for their siblings

Today (August 9) marks the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. On this special day, celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their siblings on this occasion. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and many others showed fans a glimpse of their Rakhi celebration.

Akshay Kumar

A while ago, Akshay Kumar uploaded a few glimpses of his Raksha Bandhan celebration. In this photo, the actor can be seen sitting along with his sister as she ties the Rakhi to him. Akshay is seen sporting a casual look as his sister performs the ritual. Sharing this snap, he penned a beautiful message, saying, "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, shared a picture from their celebration and extended heartfelt wishes.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra also wished her brother Siddharth on the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. As PeeCee couldn't come to India to celebrate with her brother, Mannara Chopra tied the Rakhi to Siddharth on his behalf. Priyanka shared a picture of Mannara tying the holy thread around his wrist.

Sharing this photo, she wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan @siddharthchopra98." She added, "@memannara for tying the rakhi on my behalf. Love you both."

Arjun Kapoor

On Raksha Bandhan, Arjun Kapoor wished his sister by sharing pictures with him on social media. He shared a collage of several photos with his sister on his Instagram. In these snaps, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor can be seen. In the caption of this post, he wrote, "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan uploaded a series of photos with his sister Sara Ali Khan. In these snaps, the brother-sister duo are all smiles as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Sharing these photos, he penned a heartfelt note for his sister.

Ibrahim wrote, "Dear sister @saraalikhan95 ,I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can, even if I can’t. Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether."

