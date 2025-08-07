Box Office: Brad Pitt's F1 crosses USD 550 million worldwide; Gets back IMAX screens globally due to public demand

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt has been continuing to get good collections at the global box office, even after 6 weeks. One of the most loved films of Summer 2025, recently crossed USD 550 million globally and the love of the theatre going audiences doesn't seem to fade. The Joseph Kosinski movie is set to get back its IMAX screens due to the sheer public demand. This gives the movie an added boost and now, USD 600 million does not seem too far away.

F1 Returns To IMAX Screens After Crossing USD 550 Million Globally; Continues Crushing Predictions

F1 has been crushing trade predictions and estimations, every week, right from when the advance bookings for the movie opened. The movie was expected to pack a USD 30 - 40 million opening weekend domestically, but it ended up opening to collections of around USD 55 million. The lifetime collections of the movie never looked to go past USD 300 million worldwide. But the movie, with its exceedingly strong trend, is now eyeing a USD 600 million finish. This means that the racing movie will beat Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning as the summer's 4th highest grosser, only behind Lilo And Stitch, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman and How To Train Your Dragon.

F1 Has Given Back Brad Pitt His Lost Goodwill

F1 has not only recouped its investments from global theatricals, but it will also ensure its producers some real good profits. The producers stand to make some very solid revenue from non-theatrical revenue sources and through syndication. More than anything, it has brought Brad Pitt his goodwill back. The actor was going through a rough phase as a leading man, but F1 has given him back his lost mojo.

Brad Pitt's Next Is A Netflix Movie Directed By David Fincher

Brad Pitt has been working on his next with David Fincher, which will be a Netflix movie written by Quentin Tarantino. His next theatrical venture has yet not been confirmed but there is a lot of options for the actor, following the blockbuster success of F1.

F1 In Theatres

F1 plays in theatres now.

