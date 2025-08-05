Spider-Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland to Fight Multiple Villains in Upcoming Marvel Film

Tom Holland is set to return as his iconic character of Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel film. Since the announcement of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fans have been anticipating the film to hit the big screens. Just a day after debuting the new Peter Parker suit, the makers confirmed the list of villains set to fight Holland is out.

According to the previous media reports, Silver Samurai will make an appearance in the upcoming film. The character was earlier seen in X-Men and is now set to make a return as the enemy of Peter Parker.

Who are the new villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

As per the Marvel comics, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Michael Mando reprising his role of the Scorpion from the 2017 film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The villain will also be joined by the criminal mastermind Tombstone, the sly Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod.

Meanwhile, to fight the evils of the number of villains mentioned above, Holland’s Spider-Man will be joined by the Hulk, as well as the Punisher. It was announced that Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal have also been roped in alongside other cast members in the new movie.

As for the details about their characters, Bruce Banner is said to have more importance in the film than just a cameo role. For the Punisher, things have still been kept under wraps.

Kevin Feige on Tom Holland’s return as Spider-Man

Amid the buzz around the upcoming Spider-Man film, Kevin Feige opened up about how Tom Holland will transform into a “proper” superhero. Speaking at a press conference, the MCU boss said, “I think there's a promise at the end of No Way Home that, as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man."

He further added, “Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with—for lack of better terms—street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

