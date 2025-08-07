Box Office: Superman crosses Jurassic World Rebirth domestically; Dinosaur film wins global contest with a USD 200 million margin

Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth are among Summer 2025's biggest blockbusters globally. Both the movies have comfortably broken even theatrically and the big chunk of non-theatrical revenue, along with the recurring revenue through syndication shall act as their profit. The two movies engaged in a close battle at the domestic box office but Superman has finally taken the lead in its fourth week and that will remain constant till both movies end their run.

Superman Wins The Domestic Battle Against An Able Rival Like Jurassic World: Rebirth

The superhero movie released a week after Jurassic World: Rebirth, but it has still managed to go past the dinosaur movie, courtesy strong word of mouth. The total domestic collections of Superman have crossed USD 320 million at the time of this article, and the lifetime collections are likely to be in the USD 370 million range. On the other hand, Jurassic World: Rebirth is likely to end its run with collections of around USD 340 million.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Takes The Global Win

The story is different at the global box office as the Scarlett Johansson movie is comfortably ahead of the David Corenswet film. Jurassic World: Rebirth stands at slightly under USD 800 million, compared to the little under USD 600 million global gross of Superman. Both movies will add USD 60-80 million from here and this means that the difference between the two movies will be around USD 200 million, in favour of the Jurassic movie.

Lilo And Stitch Is Summer 2025's Biggest Winner

The biggest global summer hit of 2025 is Lilo And Stitch. The movie, despite mixed word of mouth, and a clash with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, hit a billion dollars globally. This Disney movie's reception reiterates that audiences have not had enough of family-comedies yet.

Key Takeaways From Summer 2025

There are a few key takeaways from Summer 2025. Asia is no longer the major contributor it once used to be for Hollywood films. Yes, old-school films like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth are still getting the audiences but they are not operating at all time high levels or even close. Films like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which are big blockbusters domestically, need to find a way to engage the international audiences just as much. Although not disappointing, the overseas reception of both these movies is not up to the mark.

