Nick Jonas Shares Love for Indian Food, Reveals Go-To Order of Butter Chicken, Paneer, and More

Nick Jonas, often called the “National Jiju” by Indian fans, has once again expressed his fondness for Indian culture, especially its food. The singer recently shared details about his favorite Indian dishes and his preference for enjoying them at home with wife Priyanka Chopra.

In an interview with Speaking with the Heart, the Sucker singer said he enjoys relaxing at home after his busy schedule of rehearsals and shows. “My job sort of requires that all the time. So when I can just sit on my couch and have my Dishoom, I'm happy,” Jonas said, referring to the popular Indian restaurant.

Nick Jonas’ go-to Indian food order

When asked about his typical order, Jonas admitted that he often overorders. “Butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, we got to have that, naan, we like the chicken biryani. We have a big order, and we always overorder,” he shared.

He also revealed that a key part of the meal comes from Priyanka Chopra’s recommendation. “But the key is the pickles. You've got to get the pickles with the order,” Jonas added.

Here’s what Nick Jonas can’t resist

Jonas’ love for paneer is no secret. In an earlier conversation with Today Magazine, when asked about his favorite Indian dish, he quickly replied, “Paneer, it’s the best.”

The host then asked if he liked samosas, another popular Indian snack. While Nick Jonas acknowledged his liking for them, he made his preference clear. “I do...but am more of a paneer guy,” he said.

The singer shared that his work keeps him around people constantly, so he values the quiet and comfort of home. “I look forward to going home and resettling,” he said. For him, a cozy evening with good Indian food is the perfect way to unwind.

