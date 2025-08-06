Did Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s rumored relationship get a nod from actor’s elder sisters? Here’ why

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been grabbing all the eyeballs lately for their alleged romance. The rumored lovebirds' dating news sparked after the Raanjhanaa star’s surprising presence at the Son of Sardaar 2 event and then later at the actress’s birthday party. In fact, a video of them holding hands too went viral. Since then, fans feel that there is something more than just friendship brewing between the two.

Advertisement

And now, the Sita Ramam actress has followed the actor’s sisters on social media, giving further hints.

Mrunal Thakur has 2 new followers on Instagram

According to reports in Etimes, Mrunal Thakur has recently followed Dhanush’s two elder sisters, Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram, right after the news of the actor's daring spread. Interestingly, even these two have been following the actress back.

Well, this kind of proves that the Atrangi actor may have already introduced his rumored lady love to his family. Although no official confirmation has come from either party, a source confirmed the speculations, as per Showsha. The source said, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating.”

The source further mentioned that the actors wanted to keep it low-key. “But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts,” said the source.

Advertisement

Where did Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush first meet?

The success of Sita Ramam opened doors for Mrunal in the South. But she has simultaneously been working in Mumbai too. She keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad and she reportedly met Dhanush at an event down South for the first time. This is from where the two started catching up.

For the unversed, Dhanush was earlier married to Rajinikanth's daughter and Tamil director Aishwarya for 18 years. However, the two announced their separation in 2022.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala OTT Release: When and where to watch Suresh Gopi’s controversial movie online