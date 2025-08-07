Dhadak 2 Week 1 India Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's social-drama underperforms, collects Rs 16 crore net in 7 days

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is running in theaters for a week. Released on August 1, 2025, the film has had a challenging run at the box office so far. It has been facing tough competition from other releases like Son of Sardaar 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha. It has underperformed at the box office.

Dhadak 2 earns Rs 90 lakh on Day 7, total reaches Rs 16 crore in debut week

Bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 has been maintaining a low hold at the box office since its release. The intense romantic drama had a decent opening weekend, but collections dropped significantly on weekdays.

The Dhadak sequel earned Rs 11.25 crore in the opening weekend. The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer fetched Rs 4 crore, Rs 1.25 crore, and Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, Day 5, and Day 6, respectively.

Karan Johar’s production has recorded Rs 90 lakh net on the seventh day, bringing its cume collection to Rs 15.9 crore in the first week.

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 3.5 crore Day 2 Rs 3.75 crore Day 3 Rs 4 crore Day 4 Rs 1.25 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1 crore Day 7 Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 15.9 crore

Dhadak 2 fails to gain momentum despite positive word of mouth

Despite receiving some positive reviews, the box office numbers of Dhadak 2 have been disappointing so far. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it has struggled to gain momentum and has been significantly outpaced by its contemporaries, Son of Sardaar 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Dhadak 2 is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

Dhadak 2 in cinemas

Dhadak 2 is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

