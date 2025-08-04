The Young and the Restless Spoilers, August 4 Episode: Will Claire Walk Away From the Newmans for Good?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 4, reveal major tensions at Cole’s memorial and a surprising confession from Chelsea. From Claire calling out Victor to Cane’s ambitious new plan, the episode brings big drama and key developments for several Genoa City residents.

Chelsea tells Lily the truth about Cane

Advertisement

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea bumps into Lily and shares a surprising detail, Cane visited Genoa City while everyone else was in Nice. That raises red flags for Lily, who realizes Cane lied about being stuck on the mountain with the others. To get ahead of things, Lily leaves a voice message for Mattie and Charlie, hinting that their dad has news to share about the Dumas situation.

Victor ignores Kyle and pushes Adam to choose sides

At the Newman ranch, Victor remains furious that Adam didn’t follow through with plans to damage Billy’s reputation through Newman Media. Victor wants Billy out of the way, especially since he believes Billy could be forming a full partnership with Cane. When Adam pushes back, Nick reminds him it’s time to pick a side.

Meanwhile, Claire asks Kyle to be by her side during Cole’s memorial. But Victor barely acknowledges Kyle, frustrating Claire. After the memorial, Victor gives a speech that subtly insults Kyle by referencing outsiders who fail to join the Newman family. Claire calls him out publicly and says she’s done dealing with his interference. She walks out with Kyle by her side.

Advertisement

Cane tries to form a business alliance with Billy and Phyllis

At the athletic club, Cane meets with Phyllis and outlines plans to live on his train once the American version reaches Genoa City. Billy joins the meeting, which quickly turns tense due to his friction with Phyllis. Cane keeps things on track and pitches his business idea, he wants to scoop up local companies like Jabot and build a powerhouse.

Billy hesitates when it comes to betraying his family by targeting Jabot, but Cane tries to sway him by suggesting Abbott Communications could be part of the plan too. Billy says he needs time to think, and Cane admits he expected that. Billy then wonders if Cane has a secret advantage, given the scale of his plan.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers, August 1 Episode: Will Tessa and Daniel’s Bond Bring Trouble for Mariah?