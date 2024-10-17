Jigra Week 1 Box Office Collections India: Alia Bhatt led jailbreak-drama has a DISAPPOINTING first week of Rs 22 crore

Jigra directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa and others had a low first weekend at the box office as it could just net Rs 16.50 crore. The movie didn't hold well over the weekdays, suggesting lack of audience connect. In its first 7 days, Jigra has collected Rs 22 crore and despite no significant competition at the box office for the next couple of weeks, it won't be able to take full advantage of it.

Jigra Just Collects Rs 22 Crore In Its First Week In India

Jigra was expected to get support from its target audience, which is the audience of high-end multiplexes in metro cities. But that didn't happen. Despite being the bigger presentation among Hindi films this Dussehra, it ended up being the second most preferred choice, not just for the first day or the first weekend, but the whole week. This is expected to continue for the rest of the run.

Jigra Disappoints India But Does Fairly, Internationally

Jigra will have to settle for a Rs 30-33 crore net India lifetime in the best case scenario. For the scale and the star in lead, the movie had to be doing much better. Internationally, the jailbreak-drama has done decent business of around 1.75 million in week 1, but that's still less than what is expected from an Alia Bhatt film. Going forward, filmmakers have to become very cautious about the films they make for the big screen. With already very limited audiences turning up to theatres, it becomes essential to attempt to reach out to more and more prospective theatre-going audience. With the theatre audience not showing much interest, it is now about how Jigra is received, digitally.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Jigra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 5.50 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.40 crore 6 Rs 1.25 crore 7 Rs 1.15 crore (exp) Total Rs 21.95 crore net in 7 days in India

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is over-protective of her brother and is more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative of theirs. Satya never feels like she, or her brother, is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of the relative Satya and Ankur are living with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in South East Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now upto Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

Jigra In Theatres

Jigra plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

