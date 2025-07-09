F1 The Movie keeps full throttle at the Indian Box Office: Gearing for 100cr finish?

F1: The Movie is running laps around expectations at the Indian box office, keeping its foot firmly on the throttle well into its second week. On its second Tuesday, the Brad Pitt led motorsport drama collected Rs. 3.25 crore, dropping just 28 per cent from the previous Tuesday. With this, its total box office gross in India stands at Rs. 67.25 crore (USD 7.85 million).

F1 caught up with Oppenheimer in daily collections yesterday, a film whose opening day was nearly three times bigger. It’s not like Oppenheimer had trended badly at the Indian box office; it’s just trend of F1 has been extraordinary. Oppenheimer went on to add Rs. 37 crore to its total after its second week. If F1: The Movie were to match that, it would be closing at around Rs. 110 crore or so. That, however, appears unlikely.

In its third week, F1 will hit a roadblock, losing IMAX screens to Superman. These screens are the ones driving its collection, making up over 35 per cent of its business yesterday. The loss will almost certainly result in a sharp drop, derailing any realistic chance of keeping level with Oppenheimer. That's nothing to complain about though because matching Oppenheimer was never in any conversation, it doing so for even a day is an achievement.

F1 is likely to get IMAXes back in the fourth week, although it's unclear if it will be able to gather the same momentum. Having said that, the film should be able to gross over Rs. 90 crore in India. It could still hit the Rs. 100 crore mark, depending on how it holds this coming Friday and what sort of boost it gets in the fourth week. Only two original Hollywood films have ever grossed over Rs. 100 crore in India. If F1 gets there, it’ll become the third. Even if it falls short, it will be the third biggest original Hollywood grosser of all time in the market, something no one saw coming.



