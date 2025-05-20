Box Office: A Minecraft Movie surpasses USD 925M globally, continues climbing despite digital release

Despite its recent digital debut, A Minecraft Movie continues to draw in global audiences, pushing its worldwide box office total to a staggering USD 929 million. Based on Mojang Studios’ 2011 sandbox game, the fantasy adventure comedy has become the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, trailing only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which remains the only title in the genre to surpass the USD 1 billion mark.

Directed by Jared Hess and featuring a star-studded cast including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen, A Minecraft Movie follows a group of misfits who are transported into the blocky world of Minecraft. With the help of a seasoned in-game character named Steve, they must navigate the pixelated realm to return to reality.

The film had a long and perilous development history. Warner Bros. Pictures began work on the adaptation in 2014, with multiple changes in creative leadership over the years. It wasn’t until 2022 that the project gained renewed momentum, with Hess stepping in as director and Legendary Entertainment coming on board. Production took place in New Zealand, wrapping in early 2024.

Released globally on April 4, 2025, the film was met with mixed reviews from critics but found a massive audience among families and fans of the game. The film’s colorful animation, nostalgia-fueled humor, and action-packed quest resonated strongly with viewers, helping it gross the aforementioned worldwide total against a reported budget of USD 150 million.

Now available on premium video-on-demand platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV, the movie can be rented for USD 19.99 or purchased digitally for USD 24.99. Once rented, viewers have 30 days to begin watching and 48 hours to complete it once started.

However, with its theatrical momentum slowing and a wide digital release now in place, A Minecraft Movie may ultimately fall short of the coveted billion-dollar milestone. While that means The Super Mario Bros. Movie will likely retain its crown as the top-earning video game adaptation for now, Minecraft has still proven itself a powerful force on the global theatrical stage.

Regardless of whether it crosses the billion-dollar mark, the film’s near-record run solidifies its place as one of 2025’s biggest success stories and establishes a strong case for future game-to-screen endeavors.

