Kalki 2898 AD 50 Day Worldwide Box Office Collection: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan film grosses a staggering Rs 975 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan among others has had an enviable box office run worldwide. Today, it has completed 50 days in theatres and it is at the fag end of its triumphant theatrical journey. In the 50 days, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs 732 crore in India and Rs 243 crores overseas, for a cume of Rs 975 crores approximately, worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD Is 50 Days Strong In The Theatres; Grosses Close To Rs 975 Crores Worldwide

Kalki 2898 AD managed to stick at the box office despite new releases flooding the market place. It infact posed better collections than many new films in their release week too. In short, the Prabhas starrer held better than anyone expected it to and that only goes to show how strong the film's word of mouth has been. Despite being a film that appeals less to the masses, it crossed the collections of RRR in Hindi.

Kalki 2898 AD's Sequel Is Keenly Anticipated

The second part of Kalki has very high anticipation, now. Going by how well sequels to accepted films are doing at the box office, this movie has one of the highest theatrical potential for an upcoming Indian movie. It is to be seen, when the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD goes on floors.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges in India. If the 'real' gross is considered which includes these charges, the global cume of the movie becomes approximately Rs 1020 crore. If these numbers are added in the gross total, every other Indian 3D release's gross will have to be updated.

Advertisement

Watch Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

Kalki 2898 AD still plays at a select theatres near you now. Have you watched the movie yet?

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer impresses with late legs, worldwide gross reaches 970cr after 6th weekend