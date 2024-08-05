Kalki 2898 AD is having impressive late legs at the box office, keeping the gross counter ticking. The Prabhas starrer raked in Rs. 4 crore approx in its sixth weekend, third only to Jawan and Pathaan in recent times and ahead of RRR and KGF 2. The total gross at the Indian box office has reached Rs. 730 crore.

The film likely has another Rs. 5-10 crore left to add to its total, potentially closing at Rs. 735-740 crore, just under Rs. 754 crore of Jawan as the fifth highest-grossing film ever. At one point it seemed like it would just about reach Rs. 700 crore but it managed to keep rolling and get real close to Jawan. In fact, if one would to account 3D charges, as they should be, it would actually jump ahead of Jawan. Read more about 3D charges reporting in India, here.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 465.75 Cr. Week Two Rs. 152.75 Cr. Week Three Rs. 65.00 Cr. Week Four Rs. 29.00 Cr. Week Five Rs. 13.50 Cr. 6th Friday Rs. 0.60 Cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 1.40 Cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 2.00 Cr. Total Rs. 730.00 Cr.



Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed USD 29 million (Rs. 242 crore) to date, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 972 crore. The overseas business has almost closed with only a few thousand dollars expected to trickle in. That means the worldwide gross will remain short of the Rs. 1000 crore milestone by around Rs. 20 crore. However, once again, if one were to account for 3D charges in India, it would leap over.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 281.00 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 71.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 42.50 Cr. Kerala Rs. 31.50 Cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 304.00 Cr. INDIA Rs. 730.00 Cr. United States USD 14,915,000 Canada USD 2,635,000 UAE USD 2,800,000 GCC USD 1,400,000 Australia USD 2,075,000 New Zealand USD 240,000 Nepal USD 650,000 Malaysia USD 550,000 Singapore USD 400,000 Rest of Asia USD 200,000 United Kingdom USD 1,975,000 Germany USD 310,000 Rest of Europe USD 675,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 28,975,000

(Rs. 242.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 972.00 Cr.

