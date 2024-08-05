Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer impresses with late legs, worldwide gross reaches 970cr after 6th weekend
Kalki 2898 AD likely has another Rs. 5-10 crore left to add to its total, potentially closing at Rs. 735-740 crore, just under Rs. 754 crore of Jawan as the fifth highest-grossing film ever.
Kalki 2898 AD is having impressive late legs at the box office, keeping the gross counter ticking. The Prabhas starrer raked in Rs. 4 crore approx in its sixth weekend, third only to Jawan and Pathaan in recent times and ahead of RRR and KGF 2. The total gross at the Indian box office has reached Rs. 730 crore.
The film likely has another Rs. 5-10 crore left to add to its total, potentially closing at Rs. 735-740 crore, just under Rs. 754 crore of Jawan as the fifth highest-grossing film ever. At one point it seemed like it would just about reach Rs. 700 crore but it managed to keep rolling and get real close to Jawan. In fact, if one would to account 3D charges, as they should be, it would actually jump ahead of Jawan. Read more about 3D charges reporting in India, here.
The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One
|Rs. 465.75 Cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 152.75 Cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 65.00 Cr.
|Week Four
|Rs. 29.00 Cr.
|Week Five
|Rs. 13.50 Cr.
|6th Friday
|Rs. 0.60 Cr.
|6th Saturday
|Rs. 1.40 Cr.
|6th Sunday
|Rs. 2.00 Cr.
|Total
|Rs. 730.00 Cr.
Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed USD 29 million (Rs. 242 crore) to date, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 972 crore. The overseas business has almost closed with only a few thousand dollars expected to trickle in. That means the worldwide gross will remain short of the Rs. 1000 crore milestone by around Rs. 20 crore. However, once again, if one were to account for 3D charges in India, it would leap over.
The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 281.00 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 71.00 Cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 42.50 Cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 31.50 Cr.
|Hindi Belt
|Rs. 304.00 Cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 730.00 Cr.
|United States
|USD 14,915,000
|Canada
|USD 2,635,000
|UAE
|USD 2,800,000
|GCC
|USD 1,400,000
|Australia
|USD 2,075,000
|New Zealand
|USD 240,000
|Nepal
|USD 650,000
|Malaysia
|USD 550,000
|Singapore
|USD 400,000
|Rest of Asia
|USD 200,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 1,975,000
|Germany
|USD 310,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 675,000
|Rest of World
|USD 150,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 28,975,000
(Rs. 242.00 Cr.)
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 972.00 Cr.
