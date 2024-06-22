Kalki 2898 AD Pre Release Business: Prabhas, Deepika film Valued at 380Cr Plus Worldwide for Box Office Rights

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan among others is one of the most awaited Indian movies of all time. Kalki 2898 AD is set to release on the 27th of June, 2024 and the excitement for the movie is increasing with every passing day. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the pre-release theatrical business of the magnum opus and it will simply blow everyone's minds.

Kalki 2898 AD's Pre-Release Theatrical Business Is Valued At A Humongous Rs 385 Crores

Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release theatrical business has been valued at Rs 385 crores and it is one of the highest pre-release businesses for an Indian movie ever. The Prabhas movie has been sold in Andhra at a ratio of Rs 85 crores. Ceeded rights have been sold for Rs 27 crores and Nizam's rights have been sold for Rs 70 crores. Thus, the total APTS business of the movie is Rs 182 crores.

Additionally, the film has locked a Rs 22 crore deal in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The business for the movie in Karnataka has been valued at Rs 30 crores. The North Indian theatrical business is valued at Rs 80 crores and the movie will be distributed on an advance commission basis through AA Films.

Kalki 2898 AD's overseas theatrical business is valued at around Rs 70 crores. USA and UK will be the major contributors for the futuristic movie in the overseas circuits. The pre-release business of Kalki 2898 AD suggests that the makers are expecting atleast Rs 700 crores worldwide from their film and it is justified to expect that much because the budget is steep.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898's Pre-Release Business Re-Affirms The Dominance Of Prabhas Since Baahubali Films

The total pre-release business of Kalki 2898 AD including non-theatrical rights should be to the north of Rs 600 crores. Prabhas, since the release of the 2 Baahubali films, has become a huge, pan-India force. Kalki 2898 AD is expected to take a huge Rs 150 crore plus gross global start but its success will totally be dependent on how well it holds up after the first weekend.

Kalki 2898 Pre-Release Theatrical Business Table

Territory Rights Andhra Rs 85 crores ratio Ceeded Rs 27 crores Nizam Rs 70 crores Total APTS Rs 182 crores Tamil Nadu and Kerala Rs 22 crores Karnataka Rs 30 crores valued North India Rs 80 crores advance commission Total India Excluding APTS Rs 132 crores Overseas Rs 70 crores valued Total Worldwide Rs 384 crores

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres From 27th June, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD releases at a theatre near you on the 27th of June, 2024. The advance bookings for Kalki 2898 AD will open very soon. How excited are you to watch the movie? Let us know in the comments below.