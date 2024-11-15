Kanguva has an underwhelming opening at the Indian box office, collecting around Rs. 26 crore approx on its first day. For Suriya, this marks the career-best opening day numbers in India beating ten-year-old record Anjaan (Rs. 16.75 crore). However, that record is of ancient history in terms of how box office records go and this being a big-budget tentpole film, the first day should have been Rs. 35 crore at least.

The film grossed Rs. 10 crore approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday which could rank as the highest or second-highest first-day number for Suriya after NGK in 2019, depending on final numbers. Due to last-minute negotiations with exhibitors, Kanguva had a late start to advance, so it was heavily reliant on walkups to score the big first day—something that didn’t materialize with lukewarm audience reports from the morning.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 5.50 crore in Telugu states, which isn’t terrible but could have been better. Kerala had a decent first day of Rs. 3.75 crore but even that looked like could have gone closer to Rs. 5 crore considering the advance it had but current sales simply didn’t move. The film does have the bragging rights for the highest first-day numbers in the Hindi version for a Kollywood film in the last five years but that is it because the absolute numbers aren’t big enough to take it anywhere.

More than the underwhelming opening the larger concern for the film is mixed to negative audience reception which is typically a death spell. Suriya is going through a very rough patch, with his last successful theatrical release being Singam 2 in 2013. Kanguva was his comeback to the big screen after five long years and there were high expectations given the scale of the film and the director’s previous film was a big blockbuster in Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, the wait for the end of the rough patch is now prolonged as Kanguva will join the long list of turkeys.

The territorial breakdown for the first day box office collections of Kanguva is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.00 cr. AP/TS Rs. 5.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 26.00 cr.

NOTE: The box office figures mentioned above are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, the first day in Tamil Nadu is Rs. 11.25 crore and Rs. 29 crore nationwide.



