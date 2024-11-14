Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collections 2nd Week: Dulquer Salmaan's financial thriller continues solid run; Grosses Rs 95 crore globally

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ayesha Khan, is doing very well at the box office. The Venky Atluri-directed economic crime thriller is inching closer to hitting the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Lucky Baskhar performs best in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala; Grosses Rs 95 crore globally

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Lucky Baskhar grossed over Rs 94.75 crore worldwide in the first two weeks; Of which Rs 68.75 crore came from the Indian markets while the overseas territories contributed around Rs 26 crore.

The movie performed best in Andhra Pradesh, where it grossed around Rs 32.50 crore, while Kerala emerged as the second-best contributor to its collections. Thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth and Dq Salmaan's stardom, Lucky Baskhar smashed around Rs 18 crore at the Mollywood box office. It saw an incredible growth in screens and showcasing in Tamil Nadu from opening weekend to the 2nd week. The movie fetched Rs 11 crore from the Tamil audience. Karnataka could have done better, it contributed around Rs 5.50 crore while the movie collected Rs 1 crore from the rest of India.

Poor talk of Kanguva will benefit Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar faced a clash with new release, Kanguva which had a decent buzz among the audience. Although, the Suriya starrer mystical period-drama opened to poor reviews which will benefit Lucky Baskhar and other releases now. The shows of Lucky Baskhar will see an instant boost from tomorrow onwards, both in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Week-wise, the movie grossed around Rs 66.75 crore in its first week, followed by an impressive Rs 28 crore in the 2nd week, globally. Looking at the pace, the movie is sure to hit the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on.

With an encouraging box office trend, Lucky Baskhar emerged as a Super-Hit, which acted as a sigh of relief for Dq Salmaan, as his last venture was a box office flop.

